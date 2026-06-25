Death Toll Could Surpass 10,000 After Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela's Caracas, USGS Warns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two powerful earthquakes devastated Caracas, causing widespread destruction.

USGS warned of potentially massive casualties and extensive damage.

Rescue operations continue amidst aftershocks; fatalities confirmed locally.

Tremors felt across Venezuela, impacting buildings and residents.

Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll: Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Wednesday evening, unleashing widespread destruction and prompting fears of a major humanitarian disaster. The back-to-back tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, hit within seconds of each other, causing buildings to collapse, injuring scores of people, and sending residents fleeing into the streets.

The disaster has raised concerns about a potentially catastrophic death toll, with the US Geological Survey (USGS) issuing a preliminary assessment indicating that casualties could be severe. According to the agency, “high casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.” The assessment further estimated that fatalities could range from 10,000 to 100,000, with a 44% likelihood that the number of deaths will exceed 10,000.

USGS Forecast Raises Alarm Over Potential Scale Of Tragedy

The warning from the USGS has intensified concerns as emergency responders continue to assess the scale of destruction. While authorities have not yet released an official nationwide casualty count, reports from affected areas suggest significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings, as per reports.

The earthquakes struck at 18:04 local time (23:04 BST), coinciding with a national holiday when many families were gathered indoors. This timing may have increased the number of people exposed to collapsing structures and falling debris.

ALSO READ: Powerful Twin Quakes Jolt Venezuela, Many Casualties Feared As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Continuing Aftershocks

Emergency teams worked through the night in several parts of Caracas, searching for survivors trapped beneath rubble. Videos circulating from the capital showed rescue personnel navigating the remains of damaged buildings while anxious relatives gathered nearby seeking information about missing loved ones.

The Venezuelan interior minister urged residents to leave vulnerable structures and remain alert as aftershocks continued to shake the region. Officials warned that additional tremors could further weaken already damaged buildings and complicate rescue efforts.

Damage Reported Across Capital As Tremors Felt Beyond Venezuela

The epicenter was located west of Caracas, but the powerful shocks were felt across large parts of Venezuela and even reached Bogotá, Colombia. In Caracas’ eastern district of Chacao, Mayor Gustavo Duque told broadcaster Globovision that two buildings had collapsed, leaving at least 16 people injured.

Duque also confirmed that fatalities had been recorded in the district, though he did not disclose a specific death toll. Rescue operations are expected to continue around the clock as emergency crews work to reach those feared trapped beneath collapsed structures.