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HomeNewsWorldPowerful Twin Quakes Jolt Venezuela, Many Casualties Feared As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

Powerful Twin Quakes Jolt Venezuela, Many Casualties Feared As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 7.2 quake struck near San Felipe, west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT, followed almost immediately by a stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Yumare.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Venezuela struck by two powerful earthquakes late Wednesday.
  • Magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors caused severe widespread damage.
  • USGS warned of probable high casualties and extensive damage.
  • Caracas experienced leveled buildings, panic, and falling debris.

Venezuela Earthquake: Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes in quick succession late Wednesday, causing severe damage in and around the capital, Caracas, and fuelling concerns about significant loss of life.

The first quake, measuring magnitude 7.2, hit near San Felipe, roughly 284 kilometres (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Moments later, a second and even stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near Yumare, about 293 kilometres (182 miles) west of the capital.

The back-to-back tremors sent shockwaves across the country, damaging structures and prompting residents to flee buildings as authorities assessed the scale of the disaster.

USGS Warns of Potentially High Casualties

The USGS said there was a strong likelihood of extensive damage and warned that high casualties were “probable” following the twin earthquakes.

The agency’s preliminary assessment suggested the powerful tremors could have had a devastating impact on communities across the affected region, although the full extent of the destruction was not immediately clear.

Emergency responders and officials were expected to begin evaluating affected areas as concerns mounted over the potential human toll of the disaster.

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Panic and Destruction Reported in Caracas

In Caracas, buildings were reportedly levelled as the earthquakes rattled the capital. Scenes of panic unfolded as residents rushed to find safety while debris fell from damaged structures.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show people running for cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport as parts of buildings shook and debris crashed to the ground.

The dramatic footage highlighted the intensity of the shaking and the fear experienced by those caught in the earthquakes.

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Witness Describes Terrifying Moments

Residents recounted harrowing experiences as the quakes struck. Odalis Escalona, a 54-year-old bank employee in Caracas, described the frightening moments during the tremors.

“The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked,” Escalona told AFP. “Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Venezuela late Wednesday?

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela in quick succession late Wednesday. They caused severe damage in and around the capital, Caracas.

What were the magnitudes of the earthquakes?

The first earthquake measured magnitude 7.2, hitting near San Felipe. Moments later, a stronger magnitude 7.5 quake struck near Yumare.

What was the USGS assessment of the earthquake's impact?

The USGS warned of a strong likelihood of extensive damage and stated that high casualties were “probable.” They suggested a devastating impact on communities.

How did the earthquakes affect Caracas?

Buildings in Caracas were reportedly leveled, causing panic among residents who fled as debris fell. Footage showed people seeking cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 06:48 AM (IST)
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Venezuela Earthquake
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