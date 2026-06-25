Powerful Twin Quakes Jolt Venezuela, Many Casualties Feared As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Venezuela struck by two powerful earthquakes late Wednesday.

Magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors caused severe widespread damage.

USGS warned of probable high casualties and extensive damage.

Caracas experienced leveled buildings, panic, and falling debris.

Venezuela Earthquake: Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes in quick succession late Wednesday, causing severe damage in and around the capital, Caracas, and fuelling concerns about significant loss of life.

The first quake, measuring magnitude 7.2, hit near San Felipe, roughly 284 kilometres (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Moments later, a second and even stronger magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck near Yumare, about 293 kilometres (182 miles) west of the capital.

The back-to-back tremors sent shockwaves across the country, damaging structures and prompting residents to flee buildings as authorities assessed the scale of the disaster.

An earthquake of this magnitude in a country where infrastructure has not been modernized for decades and under an inept, corrupt dictatorship. the '67 historic earthquake in Caracas was 6.8... Please pray for Venezuelans https://t.co/KMCewipoxC pic.twitter.com/gUxJJHfjwd — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) June 24, 2026

USGS Warns of Potentially High Casualties

The USGS said there was a strong likelihood of extensive damage and warned that high casualties were “probable” following the twin earthquakes.

The agency’s preliminary assessment suggested the powerful tremors could have had a devastating impact on communities across the affected region, although the full extent of the destruction was not immediately clear.

Emergency responders and officials were expected to begin evaluating affected areas as concerns mounted over the potential human toll of the disaster.

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Panic and Destruction Reported in Caracas

In Caracas, buildings were reportedly levelled as the earthquakes rattled the capital. Scenes of panic unfolded as residents rushed to find safety while debris fell from damaged structures.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show people running for cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport as parts of buildings shook and debris crashed to the ground.

The dramatic footage highlighted the intensity of the shaking and the fear experienced by those caught in the earthquakes.

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Witness Describes Terrifying Moments

Residents recounted harrowing experiences as the quakes struck. Odalis Escalona, a 54-year-old bank employee in Caracas, described the frightening moments during the tremors.

“The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked,” Escalona told AFP. “Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible.”