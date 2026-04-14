Pope Leo Says He Has ‘No Fear’ Of Trump After US President’s ‘Weak’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pope Leo reaffirms stance against global conflicts and war.

President Trump publicly criticizes Pope Leo's foreign policy.

Disagreement stems from Pope's remarks on unchecked power.

Pope Leo avoids direct political confrontation, focusing on humanitarian concerns.

Vatican Vs White House: A rare and sharp exchange has unfolded between Pope Leo and U.S. President Donald Trump, after the pontiff indicated he would not step back from speaking against global conflicts. The remarks came shortly after Trump publicly criticised the leader of the Catholic Church, marking an unusual moment of direct confrontation between the two offices.

Tensions Rise Between Vatican & White House

Speaking during his flight to Algeria, where he has begun a multi-country African visit, Leo made it clear that his position on war and peace remains unchanged, as per a report on Time. He said that he has no fear of Trump or speaking out loudly



He also cautioned that religious teachings are increasingly being misinterpreted or used in ways that distort their original message.

Trump’s Remarks Trigger Unusual Public Rift

The tensions escalated after Trump, in a social media post and subsequent comments to reporters, openly criticised the pope’s stance. The criticism followed Leo’s recent remarks suggesting that excessive displays of power were influencing the ongoing U.S.–Israel military actions involving Iran.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote online. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

The president later reinforced his criticism while speaking to journalists, repeating concerns about the pope’s position on nuclear issues.

Such direct pushback from a U.S. president toward a pope remains highly uncommon, even in moments of disagreement.

War, Religion and Messaging At The Centre

The disagreement appears rooted in Leo’s recent religious address, where he warned against what he described as a growing sense of unchecked power influencing global conflicts. While he avoided naming any country directly, the timing of the remarks — coinciding with ongoing tensions involving Iran — drew attention in Washington.

Over the weekend, the pope led prayers at St. Peter’s Basilica, as diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran were underway in Pakistan under a fragile ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Trump also stirred controversy online after sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Christ-like role. The post was later removed following criticism, including from sections of his own support base.

Pope Avoids Direct Political Confrontation

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Leo has chosen not to engage directly in a political back-and-forth. Upon arriving in Algeria, he clarified that he does not view himself as a political actor and intends to stay focused on broader humanitarian concerns.

The pope also raised concerns about violence in multiple regions, including the Middle East and Latin America, as global tensions remain high.