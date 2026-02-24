USS Gerald R. Ford Sailors Face 45-Minute Toilet Queues Ahead Of Possible Action Against Iran

The United States’ second aircraft carrier deployed to the Middle East in preparation for a possible mission against Iran, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has reportedly encountered significant sanitation challenges.

Approximately 4,000 personnel stationed on the aircraft carrier are facing a shortage of toilets and clogged sewage systems.

Long Queues For Basic Facilities

As the USS Gerald R. Ford prepares for a potential Iran mission, members of the crew have been forced to stand in queues for up to 45 minutes to use the restroom.

Basic Amenities Under Strain

Designed as a projection of American power and described as the most expensive aircraft carrier in history, the warship is currently struggling to provide basic sanitation facilities for its own crew.

The US Navy’s most advanced and expensive aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is facing significant onboard challenges as its deployment nears record-breaking length amid preparations relating to the Middle East.

Originally part of a broader naval presence that supported US actions in Latin America, including strikes that aided in the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, the carrier’s time at sea has been extended well beyond the normal six-month cycle. Typically, a carrier deployment lasts six months during peacetime, but the crew has now been at sea for at least eight months and the mission could stretch to 11 months, according to a retired US Navy rear admiral.

Deployment Strain Hits Crew And Systems

The prolonged deployment has placed strain on both the sailors and the carrier’s systems. With a crew of roughly 4,600 personnel, the ship’s vacuum-based sewage system, adapted from cruise-ship technologies, has encountered repeated failures throughout this mission.

Reports indicate the vacuum collection, holding and transfer (VCHT) system frequently clogs, forcing maintenance teams to work long hours to restore service. Breakdowns have been widespread: one engineering email logged 205 maintenance calls over a four-day stretch, and the ship has called for outside assistance multiple times.

The underlying issue relates to the system’s design. Originally reported by the US Government Accountability Office as undersized and poorly matched to the demands of a carrier crew, the narrow VCHT pipes are prone to clogs from a range of materials. These repeated failures have led to operational headaches and discomfort for the sailors.

Operational Capabilities Unaffected, But Morale Under Pressure

Despite the plumbing difficulties, Navy officials have maintained that the issues have not affected the ship’s operational readiness or ability to carry out missions. The carrier continues to play a central role in the US naval posture amid tensions involving Iran.

However, there are reports of growing frustration among some sailors, compounded by the length of the deployment and separation from family and normal routines.

The situation on the USS Gerald R. Ford highlights the challenges of sustaining extended power-projection missions at sea, even for technologically advanced vessels, and underscores the strain that long deployments can place on both personnel and essential shipboard systems.