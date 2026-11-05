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English NewsNewsWorldUsha Vance’s Indian Heritage, Family Background And Wealth: All You Need To Know

Usha Vance’s Indian Heritage, Family Background And Wealth: All You Need To Know

Their property portfolio includes two homes in the United States. In 2014, they purchased a house in Washington, DC, for $590,000. Its estimated current value is around $850,000.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:18 PM (IST)

US Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance's Indian ancestry has again come to spotlight after the US midterm election results were out on Wednesday. Usha, whose full name is Usha Chilukuri Vance, comes from a family with roots in Andhra Pradesh. Her parents migrated to the United States from the southern Indian state in the late 1970s and eventually settled in California.

Usha Vance’s Family Roots And Education

Born and raised in the working-class suburbs of San Diego, Usha Vance pursued higher education at some of the world's leading universities. She studied history at Yale University before moving to the University of Cambridge as a Gates Scholar, where she completed an MPhil in early modern history.

Her family also has a strong academic connection with India. Her father is a mechanical engineer, while her mother is a molecular biologist. Her grandfather, Ramasastry Chilukuri, was among the early faculty members at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras when the institution was established in 1959. His contribution to academia is remembered through a student award named after him at the institute.

Usha Vance’s Career As A Lawyer

Before becoming the wife of the US Vice President, Usha Vance established herself as a successful lawyer in the United States. In 2015, she served as a law clerk to US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

She subsequently joined the prominent law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, where she handled legal matters involving several sectors, including education, technology, entertainment and local government.

Usha stepped away from her position at the firm after JD Vance was selected as the Republican Party's vice-presidential candidate.

JD And Usha Vance’s Net Worth And Property Investments

The couple's financial standing has also attracted attention. According to Forbes, JD Vance's estimated net worth is approximately $10 million.

Their property portfolio includes two homes in the United States. In 2014, they purchased a house in Washington, DC, for $590,000. Its estimated current value is around $850,000.

Four years later, in 2018, they acquired another property in Cincinnati's East Walnut Hills neighbourhood for $1.4 million. The house is now estimated to be worth approximately $1.8 million.

JD Vance's earnings have also changed with his political career. He received an annual salary of $174,000 while serving as a US Senator. Following his elevation to the office of Vice President, his annual salary increased to $235,100.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
JD Vance Usha Vance
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