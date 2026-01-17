Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Admin Offers Relief On US Visa Freeze, Eases Processing For 15 Countries: Know Details

Trump Admin Offers Relief On US Visa Freeze, Eases Processing For 15 Countries: Know Details

The Trump administration clarified its immigrant visa freeze affecting 75 countries, saying non-immigrant visas and dual nationals remain unaffected.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Trump administration has moved to calm widespread concern following its announcement of an indefinite suspension of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries. The pause, which comes into force on January 21, applies specifically to people seeking to migrate permanently to the United States for settlement and work, officials said.

According to the US State Department, the decision is part of a broader effort to tighten immigration controls and prevent misuse of the system. Importantly, officials stressed that the suspension does not apply universally to all visa categories, nor does it affect every applicant connected to the listed countries.

What Visa Suspension Covers—and What It Doesn’t

The immigrant visa freeze applies only to individuals seeking permanent residency in the United States. Dual nationals who possess a passport from a country not included in the suspension will not be impacted, the State Department clarified.

Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the measure is aimed at stopping “abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people.” Officials have repeatedly underlined that the policy is targeted rather than blanket in nature, focusing on immigrant visas alone.

Non-immigrant visas—such as those issued for tourism, education, temporary employment, athletics, and family visits—remain unaffected, providing reassurance to millions of potential travelers and temporary workers.

Relief To 15 Countries Amid World Cup Fears

The initial announcement sparked anxiety among football fans worldwide, particularly those planning to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States and Mexico later this year. Alarm spread quickly as it emerged that 15 of the affected countries are among the tournament’s participants.

These countries include Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Algeria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan, as per Hindustan Times. However, officials later clarified that the visa pause does not apply to non-immigrant visas, easing fears that fans, players, and team officials could be barred from travel.

Pakistan & Enhanced Vetting Requirements

Addressing concerns specific to Pakistan, the US Embassy explained that immigrant visa processing for Pakistani nationals would resume only after applicants undergo what it described as the most rigorous screening procedures, reported Times of India.

These checks are designed to ensure that incoming immigrants meet eligibility requirements and will not depend on public assistance.

List Of Countries & Official Embassy Clarification

The suspension affects a broad range of nations across Asia, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Among those included are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen, along with dozens of others.

Reiterating the policy, the US Embassy in Islamabad stated: “Effective January 21, the Department of State is pausing issuance to all immigrant visa applicants from selected countries, including Pakistan. Secretary Rubio has instituted this pause until we can ensure that new immigrants have been vetted to the maximum degree to ensure their eligibility for a U.S. visa, including that they will not use public assistance. This action applies to the issuance of immigrant visas only. It does not apply to nonimmigrant visas, such as those for tourists, students, athletes, skilled workers, and their families.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of visa processing is being suspended?

The indefinite suspension applies specifically to immigrant visa processing for people seeking to migrate permanently to the United States for settlement and work.

Does this suspension affect all visa applicants from the listed countries?

No, the suspension only affects immigrant visas for permanent residency. Non-immigrant visas for tourism, education, and temporary work remain unaffected.

Will the World Cup be affected by this visa suspension?

Initially, there were concerns for World Cup attendees. However, officials clarified that the pause does not apply to non-immigrant visas, easing fears for fans and participants.

What are the enhanced vetting requirements for Pakistan?

Immigrant visa processing for Pakistani nationals will resume after they undergo rigorous screening. This ensures eligibility and that they won't depend on public assistance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

