US Vice President Vance defends peace deal with Iran, claims different from Obama’s JCPOA

Washington, Jun 18 (PTI): US Vice President J D Vance said on Thursday that the peace deal with Iran will do much more than President Barack Obama’s pact to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Addressing a press conference here, Vance drew parallels between the Memorandum of Understanding signed by US President Donald Trump and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed to under the Obama leadership.

Vance said when the JCPOA was signed in 2015, Iran already had built a nuclear weapons programme and the US “bribed” Tehran with American money to stop it.

“Our perspective is we have already destroyed your nuclear programme. If you promise and show verifiable pathways to not rebuild it, then we are willing to give you some sanctions relief. So, it is a fundamentally different perspective,” Vance said, mounting a defence of the MoU signed by Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Vance also claimed that the GCC countries felt that the Trump deal made Iran weaker, and they hated Obama’s JCPOA as it made Tehran stronger.

“The Obama nuclear deal allowed enrichment. Ours will not. The Obama deal allowed the accumulation of stockpiled weapons-grade material. Ours is actually leading to the destruction of that stockpile of enriched material,” Vance said.

Vance also said further technical negotiations with Iran will be done on the basis of the MoU agreed to Sunday and physically signed on Wednesday in Versailles.

A close examination of the two documents brings out the key differences.

The JCPOA was an extremely detailed agreement running into 18 pages with several annexures comprising technical points, Trump’s 14-point deal is a roadmap for future negotiations.

The signing of the MoU has brought an end to the US military operations in Iran and led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the transport of 20 per cent of the global oil supplies.

The 14-point deal doesn't include specifics on what will happen to Iran's enriched uranium or its nuclear programme, leaving those details to be sorted out over the next 60 days.

Listed below are some points of the JCPOA of 2015 and the MoU signed by Trump.

JCPOA: "Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons." Trump’s MoU: Iran "reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons." Details to be finalised in the further negotiations.

JCPOA: Iran not required to destroy enriched uranium, but to reduce the stockpile to a low grade of enrichment. Iran also agreed to cap enrichment of uranium to 3.67 per cent for 15 years, well below 90 per cent required for weapons.

Trump’s MoU: Details of Iran’s uranium handling to be decided during the 60-day negotiation period, but will have some limits. The US and Iran "agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material." Also refers to downblending of Iran’s enriched uranium under IAEA supervision.

JCPOA: Had sunset clauses ranging from 10 to 15 years.

Trump’s MoU: No sunset clauses as of now.

JCPOA: Granted relief from sanctions subject to Iran agreeing to limits on its nuclear programme.

Trump’s MoU: Nuclear sanctions to be lifted if Iran sticks to its obligations. Details to be worked out in the final deal. Grant’s immediate waiver for oil and petroleum trade.

JCPOA: Also signed by China, Russia, the UK and Germany.

Trump’s MoU: Bilateral agreement, mediated by Pakistan.

JCPOA: Did not include funds for development.

Trump’s MoU: The US to make fully available use of frozen or restricted funds and assets of Iran upon the implementation of the MOU. PTI SKU GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)