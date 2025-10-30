US Vice President JD Vance Says He Wants Hindu-Raised Wife Usha To ‘Come To Christ’: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US Vice President JD Vance has said he hopes that his wife, Usha Vance, who was raised in a Hindu household, will someday embrace Christianity. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday, the Republican leader reflected on faith, marriage, and the role of religion in American life before a largely conservative audience.

While addressing a question on whether his wife would eventually “come to Christ”, Vance said, “Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I’ve told her, and as I’ve said publicly, and as I’ll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends — do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

The Vice President, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, added that while he wishes his wife would share his faith, her beliefs never create conflict within their relationship. “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me. That’s something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love,” he said.

Vance noted that when he first met Usha, he identified as an agnostic or atheist. However, their children have been raised as Christians and attend a Christian school. He also emphasised that his belief system strongly influences his outlook on the country’s values.

“I make no apologies for thinking that Christian values are an important foundation of this country,” Vance said while responding to a question on the separation of church and state. “Anybody who’s telling you their view is neutral likely has an agenda to sell you. And I’m at least honest about the fact that I think the Christian foundation of this country is a good thing.”

Vance’s Remarks Amid Anti-Indian Rhetoric

Vance’s remarks come at a time of heightened discussions around religion, immigration, and Indian-origin communities in the United States. The ongoing debate over H-1B visas, which are predominantly issued to Indians, has fuelled a spike in anti-Indian rhetoric and online hate speech.

After Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence and the first Hindu elected to the US Congress, posted Diwali greetings on X (formerly Twitter), several users responded with xenophobic comments such as “Diwali is un-American. Move to India” and “Get out of my country.”

Similarly, FBI Director Kash Patel faced religiously charged remarks under his Diwali post, with one user writing, “Seek Jesus. He is the way, the truth and the light,” while another commented, “Repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation.”