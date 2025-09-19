Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN

US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN

The US, UK and France blocked Pakistan-China’s UN bid to sanction the BLA and its Majeed Brigade, citing lack of Al-Qaeda/ISIL links, despite Washington recently labelling both as terrorist groups.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:07 PM (IST)

In a significant and coordinated move at the United Nations, the United States, United Kingdom, and France blocked joint efforts by Pakistan and China to impose UN sanctions on the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing, the Majeed Brigade.

This decision comes just over a month after Washington officially designated both groups as Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs). Despite that designation, the three countries argued there was insufficient evidence linking the BLA and the Majeed Brigade to Al-Qaeda or ISIL,  a key requirement under the UN’s counterterrorism framework.

The proposed sanctions were submitted under the UN Security Council’s 1267 regime, established in 1999 to target entities tied to Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and ISIL. Sanctions under this regime include asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes on designated groups or individuals.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, highlighted the urgency of the measure during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday. He warned that terrorist outfits, including ISIL-K, Al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the BLA, and its Majeed Brigade, are operating from Afghan territory and continue to launch cross-border attacks into Pakistan.

“Terrorism emanating from Afghanistan remains Pakistan’s foremost national security challenge,” Ahmed said, urging the Taliban-led government in Kabul to honor its international counterterrorism commitments.

The Pakistani ambassador also noted that Islamabad and Beijing had formally requested the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee to designate the BLA and its Majeed Brigade. “We hope the Council will act swiftly on this listing to curb their terrorist activities,” he added.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, has long been on Washington’s radar. It was first blacklisted in 2019 as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity after being linked to a series of violent attacks. Its faction, the Majeed Brigade, has since claimed responsibility for several high-profile assaults, including multiple suicide bombings.

The BLA targets security forces, Pakistani government installations, and infrastructure such as gas pipelines and railway lines. Over the years, it has also carried out high-profile attacks on foreign projects in the region, some of which were linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Last month, the US escalated its stance by categorizing both the BLA and the Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, further tightening restrictions on their funding and operations.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
United States United Kingdom Al Qaeda BLA France CPEC Pakistan China UN Sanctions ISIL-K Balochistan Liberation Army Majeed Brigade Foreign Terrorist Organisations Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Technology
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
Advertisement

Videos

CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Crime: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara Clash Over Disha Patani's House Firing
Politics: Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Trying to Become Urban Naxal, Stirs Controversy
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Mania Grips India as Sales Begin, Long Lines at Apple Stores
Breaking: Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Two Minor Boys In Disha Patani's House Firing Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget