Duo Breach Security, Scale Empire State Building To Fly Peace Banner; Held: VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Masked duo scaled Empire State Building, staged proposal, arrested.

Police charged pair with felonies, misdemeanors after incident.

Security breach prompted inquiry; building confirmed no danger.

Event sparked renewed concern for NYC landmark security.

A dramatic security breach unfolded in New York City on Wednesday after two masked individuals climbed to the top of the Empire State Building’s spire, nearly 1,450 feet above street level, before being safely brought down by police. Authorities identified the climbers as Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov. After reaching the summit of the iconic skyscraper, the pair unfurled a banner and appeared to stage a marriage proposal, drawing the attention of stunned onlookers below. They were later escorted down by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and taken into custody without any reported injuries.

The incident occurred around midday during a busy summer period for the city, which has seen heightened security measures following the New York Knicks’ championship celebrations and preparations for several high-profile events, including FIFA World Cup matches and the upcoming wedding of pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, as per reports.

Multiple Charges Filed After Daring Stunt

The NYPD has charged the pair with several offences stemming from the incident. According to police, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov face felony charges including burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. They have also been charged with misdemeanour offences such as criminal trespass, tampering and disorderly conduct.

Members of the NYPD's Emergency Service Unit climbed four ladders to reach the climbers at the top of the building's spire. Officers safely escorted them back to ground level before transporting them to a local police precinct for further legal proceedings.

BREAKING: Two masked protesters have climbed to the very top of the Empire State Building in NYC to raise a banner that reads:



"When the power of love beats the love of power. The world knows peace."



I'm sure Trump will call them "Antifa" and try to send them to prison for… pic.twitter.com/5Fmd0yLQHX — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 1, 2026

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Empire State Building Says Visitors Were Never At Risk

The management of the Empire State Building said the episode was resolved quickly in coordination with law enforcement and stressed that public safety was never compromised.

The landmark continued normal operations after the climbers were removed.

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Videos of Climb Spark Widespread Attention Online

Footage recorded by bystanders quickly spread across social media, showing the two climbers perched near the narrow tip of the building's spire.

The extraordinary sight also prompted reactions over air traffic control radio communications. One voice was heard saying, “Geniuses climbed to the top of the Empire State Building, the top of the spire,” while another remarked, “A little hot for that, isn’t it?”

The climb took place during a heat wave affecting New York City, making the already hazardous ascent even more dangerous.

Standing approximately 1,250 feet tall, with its spire extending the structure to nearly 1,450 feet, the Empire State Building remains one of the world's most famous skyscrapers. The latest incident has renewed questions over security measures at major tourist attractions, especially as the city prepares to host several large public events in the coming months.