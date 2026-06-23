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HomeNewsWorldTrump Warns Of 10-Year Jail Term Over Alleged Vandalism At Lincoln Memorial Pool

Trump Warns Of 10-Year Jail Term Over Alleged Vandalism At Lincoln Memorial Pool

US President Donald Trump threatened a 10-year prison sentence for anyone caught damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is undergoing repairs after renovation issues.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lincoln Reflecting Pool's new blue color faded weeks after renovation.
  • Algae grew after $14.7 million re-coating, requiring re-renovation.
  • President Trump blamed vandalism, threatening 10-year prison sentences.
  • Five arrested; Trump claimed knife damage without providing proof.

(Edited by: Rana Taha)

US President Donald Trump threatened a "10 year prison sentence" to anyone caught vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC after the recently renovated structure lost its blue color within weeks of renovation.

The Trump administration had awarded a $14.7 million (€12.87 million) no-bid contract to Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings to ‌recoat the pool "American flag blue" before the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations next month.

However, soon after the completion of the renovations, the paint started to peel off and the water in the pool turned green due to algae.

The 2,000-foot-long (609-meter) rectangular pool will now be drained and re-renovated by the repair company as part of the warranty, officials said on Monday.

Vandalism by 'sick, deranged' people, says Trump

Trump blamed unspecified "sick, deranged" people for vandalizing the pool.

"Of the MANY Statues and Fountains that we rebuilt, renovated, cleaned, and fixed, the only one that was Vandalized was the Reflecting Pool, which is being taken care of, ASAP!" the US president posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

"Please remember that there is a 10 year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!" he added.

He did not provide any proof of the reported vandalism.

Trump also alleged that there was a 290-to-300-foot "slit" through the pool, likely caused by a sharp object.

"They went in there with a knife," he said, without providing evidence.

Five people were arrested for vandalizing the pool and five others issued federal citations, according to media reports. Among those arrested was also a former Olympian who has publicly denied the charges.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What penalty did Trump threaten for vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?

President Trump threatened a

What happened to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after its renovation?

Weeks after its renovation, the pool lost its blue color due to paint peeling off. The water also turned green because of algae growth.

Who did President Trump blame for the damage to the Reflecting Pool?

Trump blamed unspecified

What will happen to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool now?

The 2,000-foot-long pool will now be drained and re-renovated by the repair company. This will be done as part of the warranty.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Washington Vandalism Donald Trump.
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