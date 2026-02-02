‘Movers & Shakers’: Trump Shares Magazine Cover Featuring PM Modi Amid India–US Trade Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US President Donald Trump spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed on social media platform X. The conversation comes against the backdrop of ongoing India–US trade negotiations and tariff tensions, including the United States’ decision to impose steep duties on Indian imports and broader differences over oil imports. Hours before the call, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform welcoming investment from India and China in Venezuela’s oil sector and shared a news magazine cover featuring himself and Modi titled “Newsmakers of the Year 2025,” captioning it “The mover & the shaker.”

Trump Highlights India Gate On Social

He also shared an image of New Delhi’s India Gate, describing it as a “beautiful triumphal arch.” The conversation takes place amid trade tensions over US tariffs on India, including a 50% levy linked to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude, a move that has complicated bilateral trade talks and raised concerns among Indian exporters. Trump has also asserted that several countries, including India are expected to begin importing oil from Venezuela, citing recent legal reforms that opened the sector to private investment.

Tariff Tensions Shape US–India Talks

His comments come as the US seeks to shift energy supply dynamics and reduce reliance on Russian crude. Their previous call occurred on December 11, shortly after President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, when both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral ties. PM Modi had noted Trump’s satisfaction with the “steady strengthening” of the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with the two agreeing to continue cooperation on regional and global challenges.