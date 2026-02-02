Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Movers & Shakers’: Trump Shares Magazine Cover Featuring PM Modi Amid India–US Trade Talks

‘Movers & Shakers’: Trump Shares Magazine Cover Featuring PM Modi Amid India–US Trade Talks

President Donald Trump held a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid India–US trade negotiations and tariff tensions.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed on social media platform X. The conversation comes against the backdrop of ongoing India–US trade negotiations and tariff tensions, including the United States’ decision to impose steep duties on Indian imports and broader differences over oil imports. Hours before the call, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform welcoming investment from India and China in Venezuela’s oil sector and shared a news magazine cover featuring himself and Modi titled “Newsmakers of the Year 2025,” captioning it “The mover & the shaker.”

Trump Highlights India Gate On Social

He also shared an image of New Delhi’s India Gate, describing it as a “beautiful triumphal arch.” The conversation takes place amid trade tensions over US tariffs on India, including a 50% levy linked to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude, a move that has complicated bilateral trade talks and raised concerns among Indian exporters. Trump has also asserted that several countries, including India are expected to begin importing oil from Venezuela, citing recent legal reforms that opened the sector to private investment.

Tariff Tensions Shape US–India Talks

His comments come as the US seeks to shift energy supply dynamics and reduce reliance on Russian crude. Their previous call occurred on December 11, shortly after President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, when both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral ties. PM Modi had noted Trump’s satisfaction with the “steady strengthening” of the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with the two agreeing to continue cooperation on regional and global challenges.

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who spoke between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi?

US President Donald Trump spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed this on social media.

What were the key topics discussed between Trump and Modi?

The conversation occurred amidst ongoing India-US trade negotiations, tariff tensions, and differences over oil imports, particularly the US tariffs on Indian imports linked to Russian crude purchases.

What did Trump post on social media before the call?

Trump welcomed investment from India and China in Venezuela's oil sector and shared a magazine cover featuring himself and Modi as 'Newsmakers of the Year 2025'.

What is the context of the US imposing duties on Indian imports?

The US imposed steep duties, including a 50% levy, on Indian imports. This was partly linked to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian crude, complicating bilateral trade talks.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Gate PM Modi Tariff President Donald Trump India US Trade
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs To Be Cut From 50% To 18%: Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs To Be Cut From 50% To 18%: Trump
News
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
News
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
News
Air India Grounds London-Bengaluru Flight After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected
Air India London-Bengaluru Flight Grounded After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget