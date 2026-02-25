Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Moves Toward Tougher H-1B, Green Card Wage Norms After Review Clearance: What It Means For Indians

US Moves Toward Tougher H-1B, Green Card Wage Norms After Review Clearance: What It Means For Indians

US draft rule may raise H-1B prevailing wages, increasing Green Card sponsorship costs and impacting Indian professionals most.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States is a step closer to revising wage norms linked to H-1B visas and employment-based Green Cards — a development that could reshape prospects for thousands of Indian professionals. A draft regulation from the United States Department of Labor has cleared review at the Office of Management and Budget, the final administrative checkpoint before it is released for public feedback.

Although the proposed language has not yet been made public, immigration experts anticipate tighter prevailing wage standards that may raise the financial bar for employers sponsoring foreign workers.

Why Prevailing Wage Benchmarks Are Crucial

Prevailing wages determine the minimum salary U.S. companies must offer foreign professionals based on role and geographic location. Any recalibration in how these wages are computed could increase compensation thresholds across industries.

Higher wage floors would directly affect H-1B filings and the PERM labor certification process — a mandatory step in most employment-based Green Card applications. Employers may be required to budget significantly more for sponsorship, potentially influencing hiring strategies and workforce planning, reported Times Now.

The numbers underscore the potential scale of impact. In fiscal year 2024, Indian nationals accounted for roughly 71% of all approved H-1B petitions — around 280,000 approvals — according to government data. Chinese applicants followed far behind at approximately 12%.

Proposal Still In Regulatory Pipeline

The measure has not yet become law. Once formally published, it will enter a public comment phase, allowing businesses, advocacy groups, and individuals to submit feedback. Only after reviewing those submissions can the Department of Labor finalize or revise the regulation, reported Financial Express.

Until then, uncertainty remains. Companies and applicants alike are closely monitoring developments to assess potential compliance costs and long-term implications.

Ripple Effects For Indian Talent

Indian professionals, who form the backbone of the H-1B program, may feel the impact most acutely. Employers have already grown cautious amid evolving visa policies and mounting compliance expenses. A separate proposal seeking to impose a $100,000 fee on select H-1B beneficiaries remains entangled in court proceedings, further complicating planning for companies.

Green Card aspirants are equally attentive. Adjustments to prevailing wage formulas would directly influence PERM applications, particularly in EB-2 and EB-3 categories. In high-cost metropolitan areas, elevated salary requirements could make sponsorship considerably more expensive.

Processing timelines add another layer of challenge. Expanded scrutiny in visa processing, including increased social-media vetting at U.S. consulates in India, has slowed adjudications. At the same time, highly skilled applicants continue exploring faster alternatives such as EB-1A petitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current development regarding H-1B visas and Green Cards in the US?

The US Department of Labor has advanced a draft regulation that could revise wage norms for H-1B visas and employment-based Green Cards. This is currently undergoing administrative review.

What are prevailing wages and why are they important?

Prevailing wages are the minimum salaries employers must offer foreign professionals based on their role and location. Adjustments to these benchmarks can significantly increase compensation thresholds for sponsored workers.

How might these changes affect Indian professionals?

Indian professionals, who heavily utilize the H-1B program, may be significantly impacted. Tighter wage standards could increase sponsorship costs for employers, potentially influencing hiring decisions.

Is this regulation finalized yet?

No, the regulation is still in the regulatory pipeline. After public feedback, the Department of Labor will decide whether to finalize or revise it.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
