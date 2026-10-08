Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flydubai flight resumption denied; stranded Israelis returning home.

Israel's visa-free travel to the United States could come under review after a foiled attack on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, with a US delegation expected in the country shortly to assess its compliance with Visa Waiver Program security requirements, according to Channel 12.

What Is At Stake

Israel joined the US Visa Waiver Program in 2023, allowing its citizens to travel to the United States for short stays without obtaining a conventional visa. Travellers can instead apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The upcoming review is expected to examine whether Israel continues to fulfil the security commitments associated with its participation in the programme.

One of those requirements involves Israeli authorities receiving and reviewing information about passengers and air crew arriving in the country.

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What Happened On Flydubai

The scrutiny follows September 30 incident involving flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with around 180 people on board, most of them Israeli passengers. The flight's Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, allegedly attacked the captain, Smit Machchhar, with a cockpit axe before attempting to take control of the aircraft and crash it.

Machchhar and several Israeli passengers managed to overpower al-Hammami, after which the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The incident has triggered investigations involving authorities in several countries

Israel Says It Does Not Vet Foreign Pilots

Israel's Transportation Ministry has said it does not conduct background checks on foreign pilots and did not have access to the crew list for the flight.

Israeli authorities have said flydubai was responsible for carrying out the required checks. The ministry also said the airline had provided written confirmation that it had imposed restrictions on crew assignments for flights to Israel.

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Flydubai Seeks Israel Return

Flydubai has also sought permission to resume its flights to Israel. Channel 13 reported on Tuesday that the airline had asked to restart the service and said its internal investigation was nearing completion. The airline has reportedly dismissed several employees as part of the process.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev has declined the request, according to the report.

Officials from the ministry have also reportedly been invited to Dubai next week as discussions surrounding the airline and its operations continue.

Israelis Stranded In Dubai

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to bring Israeli passengers stranded in Dubai back home following the disruption.

The Israeli Transportation Ministry expects all Israelis who remain stranded in Dubai to return home by Thursday.

So far, 7,415 passengers have returned through special flights operated by Israeli airlines as well as commercial Etihad Airways services from Abu Dhabi.