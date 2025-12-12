'No Visa For Visits Aimed At Child Citizenship': US Tightens Birth Tourism Rules

The United States reaffirmed on Thursday that it will refuse tourist visas if consular officers determine an applicant intends to travel primarily to give birth in the country to secure U.S. citizenship for the child. “This is not permitted,” the U.S. Embassy in India stated firmly in a post on X, reinforcing long-standing concerns about so-called “birth tourism.”

The clarification follows President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order targeting birthright citizenship — a foundational principle of the 14th Amendment that automatically grants citizenship to anyone born on American soil. The order, one of Trump’s earliest actions after beginning his second term, signals a heightened push by his administration to reshape immigration rules and eligibility.

US To Deny Tourist Visas For 'Birth Tourism'

Taking to X, US Embassy in India said, "U.S. consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child. This is not permitted."

U.S. consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child. This is not permitted. pic.twitter.com/Xyq4lkK6V8 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 11, 2025

Supreme Court Takes Up Landmark Challenge

The directive has now advanced to the nation’s highest court, making it the first immigration measure of Trump’s current term to reach the U.S. Supreme Court. By agreeing to hear the case, the Court is preparing to evaluate the constitutionality of an amendment that has guided citizenship law for more than a century. Should the justices uphold the order, it would mark a dramatic redefinition of who is entitled to American citizenship by birth.

The legal stakes are substantial. A ruling in favor of the administration could dismantle more than 125 years of judicial interpretation tied to the 14th Amendment, setting a new national standard for defining citizenship.

Trump Warns Of ‘Significant Consequences’

President Trump has repeatedly urged the Court to validate his position, cautioning that rejecting the policy could carry “significant consequences.” His administration has argued that longstanding interpretations of birthright citizenship have incentivized both illegal immigration and short-term travel for the purpose of securing citizenship for newborns.

In a recent interview with Politico, Trump insisted that the United States “cannot afford to house tens of millions of people that came in through birthright citizenship.” He cast the issue as a matter of national sustainability, claiming that current citizenship rules place an undue burden on federal resources.