Thousands Of Flights Grounded In US As Winter Storm, Snow & Rain Paralyse Major Hubs

Thousands of airline passengers across the United States faced widespread disruption on Friday as a powerful winter storm battered large swathes of the country, snarling air and road travel during one of the busiest periods of the year.

According to flight tracking service FlightAware, the scale of disruption grew steadily through the day. By 4:04 pm ET, a total of 1,802 flights had been cancelled, while another 22,349 flights were delayed, leaving travellers stranded at airports or scrambling to rebook plans amid rapidly deteriorating weather conditions, reported Reuters.

Severe Weather Blankets Multiple US Regions

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued extensive winter storm warnings, alerting residents and travellers that hazardous conditions would persist through Saturday morning. The affected areas stretched across the Great Lakes, the northern Mid-Atlantic, and southern New England, where snow, sleet, and freezing rain were forecast to make travel especially dangerous.

Meanwhile, the West Coast was dealing with a different but equally disruptive threat. California was experiencing the final phase of an atmospheric river, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and mountain snow. The NWS also warned of additional snowfall in the Cascades and Rockies, while parts of the Northeast braced for icy conditions that could lead to fallen trees and widespread power outages.

In the most heavily impacted zones, snow accumulation was expected to be significant. A winter storm warning extended from New York City into northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, Long Island, and sections of Connecticut, with some areas likely to receive up to 10 inches of snow in intense snowfall bands.

An atmospheric river will wind down through today across California with lingering heavy rainfall, heavy mountain snow, and gusty winds. Heavy snow is also expected in the Cascades and Rockies. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will cause hazardous travel conditions… pic.twitter.com/2xrGp5wdsa — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 26, 2025

New York Airports Bear Brunt

Air travel disruptions were most severe in the New York metropolitan area. LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport together accounted for more than half of all flight cancellations and delays nationwide.

Detroit and Boston also reported substantial disruptions as airlines struggled to adjust schedules in response to the fast-moving storm. All three major New York airports issued advisories on X, urging passengers to prepare for delays, cancellations, and longer-than-usual wait times.

Airlines Respond As Road Travel Tightens

Among major carriers, JetBlue reported the highest number of cancellations at 225 flights, followed closely by Delta Air Lines with 212. Republic Airways cancelled 157 flights, while American Airlines and United Airlines grounded 146 and 97 flights respectively. Representatives from JetBlue, American, and United confirmed to Reuters that affected passengers would be allowed to change travel plans without incurring change fees.

On the ground, state authorities moved quickly to limit risks. New Jersey and Pennsylvania imposed restrictions on commercial vehicles along several major highways, including key interstates, in anticipation of treacherous driving conditions caused by snow and ice, as per Hindustan Times.