The United States has reportedly asked several unnamed Gulf Arab nations to prepare for a short but intense military offensive after the American midterm elections, raising the prospect of renewed conflict with Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported the development, citing people briefed on the discussions.

Washington is reinforcing its regional military posture, including moving a Patriot air defence battery from Texas and relocating troops away from bases vulnerable to Iranian attacks. The steps suggest that the US and Israel are preparing for a possible new round of strikes, although President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision.

The White House declined to comment on the reported preparations, saying it would not discuss “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist”. It added: “President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump Weighs Major Strikes On Iranian Infrastructure

Israel has reportedly drawn up fresh attack plans and identified potential targets, according to the Journal. Trump is said to be leaning towards a major offensive targeting Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, though a diplomatic agreement remains possible.

The US president has indicated that military action could resume if negotiations fail. Last week, he said Washington might launch another “little Epic Fury” or reach an agreement with Tehran. He has also said he will not attack Iran before the midterm elections.

ALSO READ: Flavio Bolsonaro Flees Brazil For US After Election Defeat Amid Probe

US Deploys More Military Assets To Middle East

US forces are replenishing their ammunition stocks, while bomber aircraft and fighter jets are preparing for possible operations, officials told the Journal.

An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine Expeditionary Unit could join the roughly 20 warships already operating in the Middle East next month. Some vessels may rotate out as deployments change.

The financial burden of the conflict has also grown. Reported costs include more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions, over $6 billion for military equipment and platform losses, and $11.9 billion in additional operational expenses, including support for US service members. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had estimated the war's cost at $37.5 billion in July.

US Envoy And Trump Issue Fresh Warnings

US ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack warned on Friday that an attack could happen within days.

“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack said during an interview with podcast host Mario Nawfal. Although he does not have a direct role in Iran policy, he said Trump remained open to negotiations.

Trump subsequently warned of another “little Epic Fury” if Tehran refused to reach an agreement. The original joint US-Israeli campaign, Operation Epic Fury, began on February 28.

Iran's Nuclear Programme Remains Central To Dispute

Preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons has been a central justification for US military action. Trump previously claimed that American strikes had caused ‘total obliteration’ at three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan, in June 2025.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told the UN Security Council on Tuesday: “Since June 2025, we have not identified any activity to repair or reconstruct any of the facilities damaged in the military attacks of 2025 and 2026.”