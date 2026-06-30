Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Rejects Trump's Push To End It

US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Rejects Trump's Push To End It

The US Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's bid to end automatic citizenship for children born in the US.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, rejecting Trump's agenda.
  • Ruling rebuffs Trump's 14th Amendment reinterpretation attempt.

The US Supreme Court has upheld birthright citizenship, reaffirming that nearly everyone born in the United States is automatically entitled to American citizenship under the Constitution. The landmark ruling rejects a key element of President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, which sought to deny citizenship to children born in the US to parents who were in the country unlawfully or on temporary visas. The decision reinforces the long-standing interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment and is expected to have far-reaching implications for immigration policy and constitutional law.

Court Upholds Constitutional Protection

In its ruling, the Supreme Court stated that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present remain "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country and are therefore entitled to citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause.

Chief Justice John Roberts delivered the majority opinion, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Amy Coney Barrett. Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed with the judgment but partly dissented, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch issued separate dissenting opinions.

The judgment represents a significant setback for the Trump administration, which had sought to reinterpret the Constitution through an executive order signed on the first day of the President's second term.

Also Read: Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case

Challenge To Trump's Order

Trump's executive order aimed to end automatic citizenship for children born to parents living in the US unlawfully or holding temporary legal status. The administration argued that the constitutional phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" excluded such children from citizenship.

The order immediately prompted legal challenges from Democratic-led states and civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued that birthright citizenship has been a settled constitutional principle for more than 150 years.

During oral arguments, ACLU lawyer Cecillia Wang told the court that the Fourteenth Amendment established a clear rule guaranteeing citizenship to everyone born in the United States. The amendment was adopted in 1868 following the Civil War to overturn the infamous Dred Scott ruling, which had denied citizenship to Black Americans.

The Trump administration also relied on the concept of "domicile", arguing that people in the country unlawfully or temporarily lacked permanent allegiance to the United States. However, the Supreme Court declined to accept that interpretation, preserving the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship and maintaining a legal principle that affects hundreds of thousands of births each year.

Also Read: 'Direct Threat To Regional Peace': India Slams Pakistan's Air Strikes On Afghanistan

Before You Go

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jun 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
United STates US Supreme Court TRUMP US Birthright Citizenship
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Rejects Trump's Push To End It
US Supreme Court Upholds Birthright Citizenship, Rejects Trump's Push To End It
World
Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case
Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case
World
Ukrainian Oligarch Critically Injured After Deliberate Blast Hits Monaco Apartment Building
Ukrainian Oligarch Critically Injured After Deliberate Blast Hits Monaco Apartment Building
World
Europe Swelters Under Record Heatwave As Death Toll Rises; Roads Warp, Hospitals Come Under Strain
Europe Swelters Under Record Heatwave As Death Toll Rises; Roads Warp, Hospitals Come Under Strain
Advertisement

Videos

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny
Ram mandir: Champat Rai Denies Role in Ram Temple Donation Row as Fresh Questions Intensify in Ayodhya
BREAKING: Tree Crushes School Van in Mumbai's Chembur, Child Trapped as Emergency Rescue Continues
BREAKING: Yogi Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Donation Row as Devotees Demand Strict Action and Probe
BREAKING: Alok Kumar Slams Ayodhya Bar Resolution, Calls It Unconstitutional and Against Legal Ethics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget