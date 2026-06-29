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English NewsNewsWorldUS Supreme Court Expands Trump's Power To Fire Independent Agency Officials

US Supreme Court Expands Trump's Power To Fire Independent Agency Officials

The US Supreme Court expanded President Donald Trump's authority over independent agencies in a landmark ruling, while two other legal battles continue.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:53 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump secured a major legal victory on Monday after the Supreme Court ruled that he can remove officials from most independent federal agencies, overturning a legal precedent that had stood for nearly a century. However, the court also rejected his attempt to immediately remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and declined to hear his appeal in the civil case involving writer E Jean Carroll, leaving those legal battles unresolved.

Major victory

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court said Trump could dismiss officials at most independent agencies within the executive branch, including Democratic-appointed Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter.

The decision overturns the court's 1935 ruling in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which had limited a president's authority to remove leaders of independent agencies without cause.

The judgment significantly expands presidential powers over executive agencies and is being viewed as one of Trump's biggest legal victories since returning to office.

Also Read: Mass Shooting In Germany: 5 Killed, Suspect Held By Police

Two Setbacks

While celebrating the broader ruling, Trump suffered setbacks in two other cases.

The Supreme Court declined to immediately allow him to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Trump has accused Cook of mortgage fraud, allegations she has denied. Instead of deciding the merits of the case, the court ruled that Cook must first receive notice of the allegations and a fair opportunity to respond before any action is taken.

Reacting to the decision, Trump said on Truth Social that his administration would take "appropriate action immediately" to ensure that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would not continue making important decisions affecting the United States.

In another development, the Supreme Court refused to hear Trump's appeal in the civil case brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who successfully sued him for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump criticised the decision on social media, claiming he would continue fighting what he described as a politically motivated case.

The ruling means the previous judgments in Carroll's favour remain in place, while Trump's legal team has indicated that he will continue pursuing available legal options.

Monday's decisions leave Trump with a significant constitutional victory over presidential powers, even as two of his high-profile legal battles remain unresolved.

Also Read: 'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
United STates US Supreme Court TRUMP Lisa Cook
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