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English NewsNewsWorldSikh Truck Driver Stabbed 17 Times At US Rest Stop Days After Trump Admin's ‘Mr Singh’ Post

Sikh Truck Driver Stabbed 17 Times At US Rest Stop Days After Trump Admin's ‘Mr Singh’ Post

The stabbing of a Sikh truck driver at a rest area in US has triggered calls from Sikh-American organisations for investigators to determine whether the attack was motivated by racial or religious hatred.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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  • Congressman condemned incident, citing rising anti-Sikh hatred.

A Sikh truck driver was stabbed 17 times, causing injuries to his neck and chest, in a brutal attack at a rest area in Wyoming, United States. The incident prompted Sikh-American organisations to demand that authorities investigate whether racial or religious hatred played a role in the assault.

Gurvinder Singh was attacked on September 13 at the Bitter Creek Rest Area along Interstate 80 and sustained 17 wounds, including stab injuries to his neck and chest, according to charging documents cited by Cowboy State Daily.

Andrew Kris Bzdak was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the assault. Authorities have said the motive has not yet been established.

Family Helps Investigators Identify Suspect

A family present at the rest area reportedly heard screams and saw the attacker fleeing the scene.

The family followed the suspect's truck for some distance and photographed identifying details, which were subsequently handed over to investigators.

Bzdak was later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The American Sikh Council (ASC) has urged authorities to examine Singh's identity as part of the investigation and establish whether his race or religion played any role in the attack.

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Attack Follows Controversial DHS Post

The stabbing occurred four days after the US Department of Homeland Security published an AI-generated image of a fictional brown-skinned, bearded man identified as “Mr Singh”.

The image was accompanied by the message: “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh.”

DHS removed the post after it faced criticism from Sikh and Indian-American organisations.

The ASC has made clear that it is not alleging that the DHS post caused or prompted the Wyoming attack, saying there is currently no evidence establishing such a connection.

However, the organisation said the timing of the two incidents had intensified concerns among Sikh and South Asian Americans about rhetoric surrounding their communities.

Sikh Group Seeks Probe Into Possible Hate Motive

The issue has particular resonance among Sikh Americans working in the trucking industry, who routinely travel long distances across US highways and use roadside rest areas.

The ASC has called for a full and transparent investigation into the Wyoming stabbing, saying investigators should specifically examine whether Singh was targeted because of his race, religion or identity.

The organisation stressed that it was not claiming the DHS post triggered the attack and acknowledged that there was currently no evidence establishing such a connection.

However, the ASC said the close timing of the two incidents had heightened concerns among Sikh and South Asian Americans about the environment facing their communities.

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Congressman Condemns Wyoming Attack

Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the stabbing, saying he was “horrified” by the attack and expressing concern over what he described as rising hatred targeting Indian Americans.

Krishnamoorthi also criticised the recent DHS post, arguing that government officials should not contribute to rhetoric that could fuel hostility towards an entire community. 

The American Sikh Council has stressed that Singh, his family and Sikh truck drivers “should not have to wonder” whether their identity could make them targets of violence.

It has also called for official accountability and a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the attack on Gurvinder Singh linked to the controversial DHS social media post?

The American Sikh Council clarified there's no evidence linking the DHS post to the attack. However, the close timing has heightened concerns among Sikh and South Asian American communities.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
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Donald Trump United STates Wyoming
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