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English NewsNewsWorldUS Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump's Key Ally, Dies After 'Sudden Illness'

US Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump's Key Ally, Dies After 'Sudden Illness'

US President Trump's close aide and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died after a brief and sudden illness, according to his office.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senator Lindsey Graham died at 71 from a sudden illness.
  • He represented South Carolina in Senate since 2003.
  • Once Trump critic, Graham became a staunch presidential ally.
  • His family requests privacy amidst significant political implications.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, one of US President Donald Trump's closest political allies and a veteran lawmaker from South Carolina, has died at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness, his office announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Graham's office said he passed away on the evening of Saturday, July 11.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

Graham Served In Senate Since 2003

A Republican from South Carolina, Graham had represented the state in the US Senate since 2003 and was regarded as one of the party's most influential voices on foreign policy and national security.

Over more than two decades in the Senate, he played a prominent role in shaping Republican positions on defence and international affairs.

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From Trump Critic To Trusted Ally

Graham was initially a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential campaign but later emerged as one of the president's staunchest supporters and closest allies in Congress.

He frequently backed the Trump administration on major domestic and foreign policy issues, becoming one of the most recognisable Republican figures in Washington.

Family Requests Privacy

The senator's family has requested privacy as they mourn his passing.

His death is expected to have significant political implications for the Republican Party and the US Senate, where he remained a senior and influential member.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Lindsey Graham?

Lindsey Graham was a Republican Senator from South Carolina, serving in the US Senate since 2003. He was a veteran lawmaker and an influential voice on foreign policy and national security.

When and how did Senator Lindsey Graham die?

Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on the evening of Saturday, July 11, at the age of 71. His office announced that he died following a brief and sudden illness.

What was Lindsey Graham's relationship with Donald Trump?

Graham was initially a vocal critic of Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. He later became one of Trump's staunchest supporters and closest allies in Congress.

What was Senator Graham known for during his career?

Over two decades in the Senate, Graham was known for playing a prominent role in shaping Republican positions on defense and international affairs, serving as an influential voice on foreign policy.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Donald Trump United STates Lindsey Graham
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