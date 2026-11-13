ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Seizes North Korean Hackers' Cloud Infrastructure In $400 Million Crypto Scam, Targets Binance Loot

US Seizes North Korean Hackers' Cloud Infrastructure In $400 Million Crypto Scam, Targets Binance Loot

The US has seized servers linked to a North Korean scam that used fake video meetings and deepfakes to steal more than $400 million in crypto, and has moved to seize $1.2 billion that was taken from Binance.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 02:27 PM (IST)

Reported by: Seerat Chabba with Reuters and AP

The United States Justice Department said Thursday it had seized cloud infrastructure used by North Korean hackers in a video-call scam that has stolen more than $400 million (€361 million) in cryptocurrency over 18 months.

It also said it had court approval to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion taken in the recent Binance hack.

What do we know?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation calls the scam "FaceStealer."

According to the Justice Department, hackers sent meeting invitations from accounts taken over from earlier victims. Once a target joins, the hackers record their webcam video and play a prerecorded clip of a previous victim the target knows, so trusted contacts appear to be present. The FBI says hackers are also starting to use AI-generated deepfakes of well-known crypto figures.

The hackers then stage a fake technical error and offer a link to "fix" it, which installs malware, the department said. In some cases, they waited months, or over a year, before stealing funds.

After that, they use the victim's contacts to find new targets.

Who were the targets of the scam?

Most targets work in crypto and other internet-related fields, and the hackers are increasingly going after open-source software developers, apparently to enable supply-chain attacks, the department said.

Under a federal warrant, the FBI seized more than 900 webcam videos of victims.

"If you can't imagine a scenario where you might fall prey to it, you are not thinking creatively enough," said Patrick Grandy, who heads the FBI's Los Angeles field office.

The FBI ties FaceStealer to a hacking cluster known as Sapphire Sleet or UNC1069. It is separate from the North Korean military hackers blamed for the Binance theft.

What happened to Binance?

In the Binance case, the FBI said the group known as TraderTraitor stole more than $6 billion (5.4 billion euros) on or around October 29. AP put the figure at about $6.3 billion (5.7 billion euros) and called it the biggest crypto heist on record. US agencies and private firms have since frozen more than $2.7 billion (2.44 billion euros), the department said.

Authorities usually file a forfeiture claim in court, after which a judge decides who has a rightful claim to the recovered funds, AP reported.

"North Korea's government bankrolls its rogue regime and illicit weapons program through cryptocurrency theft," said M. Scott Proctor, the department's principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security.

North Korea has denied involvement in the Binance hack.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
FBI North Korea United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him For Laughing At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier
Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him For Laughing At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier
World
'Horrible Thing, So Sad': Trump Reacts To Jensen Huang's Exit From Nvidia Amid Affair Controversy
'Horrible Thing': Trump Reacts To Jensen Huang's Exit From Nvidia Amid Affair Controversy
World
Trump, Netanyahu Get Into 'Shouting Match From Hell' Over Iran, Israel Calls Report 'Fake'
Trump, Netanyahu Get Into 'Shouting Match From Hell' Over Iran, Israel Calls Report 'Fake'
World
Trump Warns Iran Over Threats To US Officials, Says ‘They Won’t Exist Very Long’ If They Target Americans
Trump Warns Iran Over Threats To US Officials: ‘They Won’t Exist Very Long’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget