US Seizes Fifth Sanctioned Tanker In Caribbean As Blockade Intensifies

The United States announced on Friday that it has seized another oil tanker that departed Venezuela and attempted to evade US forces by breaching an American naval blockade designed to prevent sanctioned oil from leaving the country. This is the fifth ship the US has seized in recent weeks as part of its intensified campaign to enforce sanctions and curb illicit oil exports.

Olina Intercepted In International Waters

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed in a post on X that the Motor Tanker Olina was boarded and seized early Friday morning in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea after departing Venezuela in an attempt to evade US forces. She described the vessel as another member of the so-called “ghost fleet”, suspected of carrying embargoed oil.

“The world’s criminals are on notice,” Noem said. She added that the US Coast Guard coordinated closely with the Department of War, Department of State and the Department of Justice to ensure a “safe, effective boarding consistent with law.”

Ghost Fleets Won’t Escape Justice, Says Noem

Noem warned that such seizures will continue. “The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality,” she said, reiterating the US commitment to intercept oil tankers carrying sanctioned oil, enforce US and international law, and “eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism.”

Praising The Coast Guard’s Role

Underlining the role of the US Coast Guard in these operations, Noem concluded: “We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard’s maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission. This is owning the sea.”

Context Of The Campaign

The interdiction of the Olina comes amid a broader US effort targeting vessels linked to Venezuelan oil shipments that violate sanctions. US Southern Command and other officials have described the campaign as a coordinated approach to clamp down on sanctioned oil exports and related illicit maritime activity.

This marks the fifth tanker seized under these operations in recent weeks, reinforcing the US resolve to monitor and enforce penalties on vessels attempting to transport embargoed oil from Venezuela despite the naval blockade.