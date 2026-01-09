Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Seizes Fifth Sanctioned Tanker In Caribbean As Blockade Intensifies

US Seizes Fifth Sanctioned Tanker In Caribbean As Blockade Intensifies

This is the fifth ship the US has seized in recent weeks as part of its intensified campaign to enforce sanctions and curb illicit oil exports.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States announced on Friday that it has seized another oil tanker that departed Venezuela and attempted to evade US forces by breaching an American naval blockade designed to prevent sanctioned oil from leaving the country. This is the fifth ship the US has seized in recent weeks as part of its intensified campaign to enforce sanctions and curb illicit oil exports.

Olina Intercepted In International Waters

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed in a post on X that the Motor Tanker Olina was boarded and seized early Friday morning in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea after departing Venezuela in an attempt to evade US forces. She described the vessel as another member of the so-called “ghost fleet”, suspected of carrying embargoed oil.

“The world’s criminals are on notice,” Noem said. She added that the US Coast Guard coordinated closely with the Department of War, Department of State and the Department of Justice to ensure a “safe, effective boarding consistent with law.”

Ghost Fleets Won’t Escape Justice, Says Noem

Noem warned that such seizures will continue. “The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality,” she said, reiterating the US commitment to intercept oil tankers carrying sanctioned oil, enforce US and international law, and “eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism.”

Praising The Coast Guard’s Role

Underlining the role of the US Coast Guard in these operations, Noem concluded: “We are deeply proud of the Coast Guard’s maritime fighting force for their relentless execution of this mission. This is owning the sea.”

Context Of The Campaign

The interdiction of the Olina comes amid a broader US effort targeting vessels linked to Venezuelan oil shipments that violate sanctions. US Southern Command and other officials have described the campaign as a coordinated approach to clamp down on sanctioned oil exports and related illicit maritime activity.

This marks the fifth tanker seized under these operations in recent weeks, reinforcing the US resolve to monitor and enforce penalties on vessels attempting to transport embargoed oil from Venezuela despite the naval blockade.

Related Video

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Motor Tanker Olina?

The Motor Tanker Olina was boarded and seized by US forces in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea after departing Venezuela.

Why did the US seize the Olina?

The US seized the Olina as part of its campaign to enforce sanctions and curb illicit oil exports, suspecting it of carrying embargoed oil from Venezuela.

How many tankers has the US seized recently?

The US has seized five tankers in recent weeks as part of its intensified campaign to enforce sanctions on Venezuelan oil.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Caribbean Kristi Noem US Seizes Fifth Sanctioned Tanker Blockade Intensifies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
India
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
Union Budget 2026 Scheduled For February 1; Budget Session To Begin From January 28
World
Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Anti-Government Protests
Internet Shut In Iran Amid Mass Agitation, India 'Monitoring Situation Closely'
Business
MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
MEA Says Modi And Trump Spoke Eight Times, Rejects US Claim On Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget