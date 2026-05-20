US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India from May 23 to May 26.
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit India, Agra And Jaipur In Itinerary
Rubio’s India visit is being viewed as an important step in strengthening India-US relations and comes amid discussions on trade agreements.
- Marco Rubio visits India from May 23-26.
- He starts in Kolkata, then travels to Delhi.
- Agra and Jaipur are also part of itinerary.
- Visit strengthens India-US relations, trade talks expected.
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio will visit India from May 23 to 26 in what is being seen as a significant diplomatic engagement between India and the United States.
According to the announced schedule, Rubio will begin his India visit from Kolkata before travelling to New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.
Kolkata Visit And Mother Teresa-Linked Events
On May 23, Rubio is expected to participate in programmes linked to Mother Teresa in Kolkata. Later the same day, a private dinner is also scheduled in Delhi, where a select group of invitees is expected to attend.
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On May 24, Rubio is likely to hold bilateral talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi.
He is also expected to attend an event at Bharat Mandapam on the same day.
Agra And Jaipur Visit Scheduled
As part of his itinerary, Rubio will travel to Agra and Jaipur on May 25 before returning to Delhi.
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He is expected to depart for the United States from Delhi on May 26. Officials have also indicated the possibility of an important meeting on the final day of the visit.
Significant Visit For India-US Relations
Rubio’s India visit is being viewed as an important step in strengthening India-US relations and comes amid discussions on trade agreements and broader geopolitical issues between the two countries.
The visit is also considered significant ahead of a possible India trip by US President Donald Trump. Diplomatic discussions on trade frameworks and strategic cooperation are also expected during the visit.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visit India?
What cities will Marco Rubio visit in India?
Marco Rubio will visit Kolkata, New Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur during his trip to India.
What is scheduled for Marco Rubio in Kolkata?
On May 23, Marco Rubio is expected to participate in programs linked to Mother Teresa in Kolkata.
Will Marco Rubio meet with Indian officials?
Yes, Marco Rubio is likely to hold bilateral talks with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi on May 24.
Why is this visit considered significant?
The visit is viewed as an important step in strengthening India-US relations and comes amid discussions on trade and geopolitical issues.