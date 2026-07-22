Trump Approves Landmark US-Saudi Nuclear Deal, Opening Door To Uranium Enrichment In Kingdom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President approved Saudi nuclear deal, allowing uranium enrichment.

Agreement excludes IAEA checks, raising proliferation concerns.

Congress will review deal amidst regional nuclear tensions.

US President Donald Trump has approved a wide-ranging nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that could eventually allow the Gulf nation to enrich uranium for civilian nuclear energy, according to two people familiar with the matter. The individuals, who requested anonymity as the agreement has not yet been formally announced, said an official declaration could be made as early as Wednesday. While the final details are still being worked out, the proposed arrangement would mark one of the most significant steps in nuclear cooperation between Washington and Riyadh in decades.

US-Saudi Nuclear Cooperation Enters New Phase

The proposed agreement would remain in force for 30 years and is expected to create major opportunities for American companies in Saudi Arabia's emerging nuclear energy sector.

As part of the arrangement under discussion, the United States and Saudi Arabia would jointly conduct a feasibility study to assess the construction of a uranium enrichment facility within the kingdom, as per reports on AP. Riyadh has long sought the ability to enrich uranium domestically as it expands its civilian nuclear programme.

Before the agreement can be implemented, it must undergo review by the US Congress, where lawmakers are expected to closely examine its security implications. Critics are likely to argue that permitting uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia could encourage a regional nuclear race and increase proliferation risks in the Middle East.

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Inspection Questions May Draw International Scrutiny

Saudi Arabia is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which oversees the peaceful use of nuclear technology while ensuring that civilian programmes are not diverted for military purposes.

However, according to one of the sources, the proposed agreement would not include the IAEA's Additional Protocol, an enhanced safeguards measure that allows inspectors broader access to verify nuclear activities. The absence of this provision could become a key point of concern for non-proliferation experts.

The expected announcement also comes amid heightened regional tensions, with the United States and Israel continuing military operations against Iran, citing concerns over Tehran's nuclear programme. Iran, for its part, has consistently maintained that its uranium enrichment activities are intended solely for peaceful purposes.

Neither the White House nor Saudi authorities had responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. The Wall Street Journal first reported the development.

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Long-Running Talks Revived Amid Regional Tensions

Negotiations on nuclear cooperation between Washington and Riyadh have continued across multiple US administrations. Both Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden explored similar agreements aimed at expanding Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear capabilities.

Even so, experts have repeatedly warned that domestic uranium enrichment, while not equivalent to building a nuclear weapon, represents an important technological milestone that could eventually support a weapons programme if political circumstances change.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously stated that the kingdom would consider pursuing a nuclear weapon if Iran were to acquire one.

The issue has gained additional attention following recent geopolitical developments. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defence agreement after an Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Qatar. Following that agreement, Pakistan's defence minister said his country's nuclear arsenal "will be made available" to Saudi Arabia if necessary, remarks widely viewed as directed towards Israel, which is widely believed to possess the Middle East's only nuclear weapons.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright also visited Saudi Arabia last year before Trump's own trip to the kingdom, holding discussions with Saudi officials on expanding the country's commercial nuclear energy ambitions.