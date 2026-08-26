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English NewsNewsWorldFour India-Based Companies, Three Individuals Sanctioned By US Over Iran Oil Trade

Four India-Based Companies, Three Individuals Sanctioned By US Over Iran Oil Trade

The action forms part of the Trump administration's ‘Operation Economic Outcast’, a campaign aimed at cutting off Iran's sources of revenue and expanding the threat of secondary sanctions.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US sanctioned four India-based companies for Iranian imports.
  • These sanctions are part of a US operation targeting Iran's revenue.
  • Companies facilitated significant imports of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals.
  • US aims to curb Iran's destabilizing activities funding global terrorism.

Washington, Aug 25 (PTI) The US has sanctioned four India-based companies for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, according to a press release by the US State Department.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced 'Operation Economic Outcast', which essentially involved new sanctions that aim to block all potential sources of revenue for Iran. The US has also told countries to cut economic ties with Tehran or face retaliation.

Bessent described it as an unprecedented campaign to sever Iran's financial lifelines. It broadens the risk of secondary sanctions for entities - which can be countries, businesses or organisations - continuing to do business with Tehran.

Among the four "India-based companies" facing action is a customs broker identified as Portease Partners LLP and its partners Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh and Harish Ramachandra Rangi. They facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products, the State Department said in the release on Monday.

Other Indian companies facing action are Sadashiva Overseas Limited; PP Softtech Private Limited, along with its director Prashant Garg; and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited.

Sheikh, Rangi and Garg are Indian nationals, according to the release.

Sadashiva Overseas imported Iranian-origin petroleum products worth around USD 69 million from multiple companies, while PP Softtech and Prakrutees Infra imported petroleum products worth USD 25 million each, the press release said.

These companies were put on a list for "knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran," it said.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Monday said in a statement: "Today, the United States took sweeping action against multiple entities, individuals, and vessels enabling the Iranian regime’s destabilising activities." "Such activities include attacks against US forces and allies in the region, illicit weapons procurement, cyber intrusions into American infrastructure, and the movement of energy products whose sale funds terrorism globally," he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US sanction India-based companies?

The US sanctioned them for importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran. This action is part of 'Operation Economic Outcast,' aiming to block all potential sources of revenue for Iran.

Which Indian companies were sanctioned by the US?

The four sanctioned companies are Portease Partners LLP, Sadashiva Overseas Limited, PP Softtech Private Limited, and Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited. Associated individuals were also named.

What is 'Operation Economic Outcast'?

It is a new sanctions campaign announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Its goal is to block all potential sources of revenue for Iran and sever its financial lifelines.

What kind of transactions led to the sanctions?

The companies were sanctioned for knowingly engaging in significant transactions for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.

Published at : 26 Aug 2026 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanction Iran War US IRan War
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