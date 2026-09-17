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English NewsNewsWorldUS Russia Oil Sanctions Bill: Kremlin Warns Ukraine Peace Talks Could Get ‘Harder’

US Russia Oil Sanctions Bill: Kremlin Warns Ukraine Peace Talks Could Get ‘Harder’

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the new US sanctions would make reaching a deal for Ukraine “harder”.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kremlin warns US crude bill complicates Ukraine peace efforts.
  • US bill targets Russia's
  • India prioritizes national oil interest amidst bill's impact.

The Kremlin on Thursday warned that a fresh US bill targeting purchases of Russian crude could complicate ongoing efforts to reach a peace settlement in Ukraine.

Kremlin Warns Of Impact On Peace Talks

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the new US sanctions would make reaching a deal for Ukraine “harder”.

“We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, the imposition of any additional sanctions by the U.S. would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin's warning comes as Ukraine and Russia were set for a new round of talks mediated by Washington.

Bill Targets Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

The bill also targets Russia's “shadow fleet” of tankers that evade existing sanctions.

India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan are among the top countries to be impacted by the bill for their trade with Moscow.

India Reiterates National Interest

Following the passage of the bill, India reiterated that it would guide its oil and crude purchases in line with the national interest of its population amid a volatile energy market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Kremlin concerned about the new US bill?

The Kremlin warns that a new US bill targeting Russian crude will complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated it makes reaching a deal

What specifically does the new US bill target?

The US bill targets purchases of Russian crude oil. It also aims at Russia's

Which countries could be impacted by the bill for trading with Moscow?

Countries such as India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan are among those that could be impacted by the bill due to their trade with Moscow.

What is India's stance on its oil purchases following the bill's passage?

India reiterated that it would guide its oil and crude purchases based on the national interest of its population. This decision is made amid a volatile energy market.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Peace Talks US Russia Oil Sanctions Bill Kremlin Warns Ukraine Peace Talks Could Get Harder
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