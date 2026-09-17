US Russia Oil Sanctions Bill: Kremlin Warns Ukraine Peace Talks Could Get ‘Harder’

The Kremlin on Thursday warned that a fresh US bill targeting purchases of Russian crude could complicate ongoing efforts to reach a peace settlement in Ukraine.

Kremlin Warns Of Impact On Peace Talks

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the new US sanctions would make reaching a deal for Ukraine “harder”.

“We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, the imposition of any additional sanctions by the U.S. would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin's warning comes as Ukraine and Russia were set for a new round of talks mediated by Washington.

Bill Targets Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

The bill also targets Russia's “shadow fleet” of tankers that evade existing sanctions.

India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan are among the top countries to be impacted by the bill for their trade with Moscow.

India Reiterates National Interest

Following the passage of the bill, India reiterated that it would guide its oil and crude purchases in line with the national interest of its population amid a volatile energy market.