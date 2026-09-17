The Kremlin warns that a new US bill targeting Russian crude will complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated it makes reaching a deal
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US Russia Oil Sanctions Bill: Kremlin Warns Ukraine Peace Talks Could Get ‘Harder’
Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the new US sanctions would make reaching a deal for Ukraine “harder”.
- Kremlin warns US crude bill complicates Ukraine peace efforts.
- US bill targets Russia's
- India prioritizes national oil interest amidst bill's impact.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Kremlin concerned about the new US bill?
What specifically does the new US bill target?
The US bill targets purchases of Russian crude oil. It also aims at Russia's
Which countries could be impacted by the bill for trading with Moscow?
Countries such as India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan are among those that could be impacted by the bill due to their trade with Moscow.
What is India's stance on its oil purchases following the bill's passage?
India reiterated that it would guide its oil and crude purchases based on the national interest of its population. This decision is made amid a volatile energy market.
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