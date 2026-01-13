Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025, 8,000 Student Visas Cancelled In Immigration Crackdown

US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025, 8,000 Student Visas Cancelled In Immigration Crackdown

In 2025, the US revoked over 100,000 visas, including 8,000 student and 2,500 specialized visas, due to criminal activity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

New York/Washington, Jan 13 (PTI) The US has revoked over 100,000 visas, including of around 8,000 students, in 2025 as part of its widespread efforts to crackdown on immigration citing criminal activity.

"We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe,” the State Department said in a social media post on Monday.

“The State Department has now revoked over 100,000 visas, including some 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas for individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity," it said.

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that in less than one year, the Trump administration has revoked over 100,000 visas.

“That includes revoked visas from thousands of foreign nationals charged or convicted with crimes, including assault, theft, and driving under the influence,” he said.

According to a Fox News report, the number of visas revoked in 2025 is more than double the 40,000 visas cancelled in 2024, the final year of former president Joe Biden’s administration.

The report said that while a majority of the revocations in 2025 were for business and tourist travellers who overstayed their visas, 8,000 students and 2,500 individuals on specialised visas had their document revoked due to criminal encounters with law enforcement.

“Among specialised workers, half of the revocations were based on drunken driving arrests, 30% for assault, battery or confinement charges, and the remaining 20% were revoked for theft, child abuse, substance abuse and distribution, and fraud and embezzlement charges,” it said.

The report said nearly 500 students had their visas revoked for possession and distribution of drugs while hundreds of foreign workers lost their visas because they were believed to be "abusing children”.

It quoted Pigott as saying that the administration would continue its "aggressive" enforcement posture through its new "continuous vetting centre".

"The Trump administration will continue to put America first and protect our nation from foreign nationals who pose a risk to public safety or national security," he said.

The Trump administration has intensified crackdown on immigration, both illegal and legal, and tightened rules for individuals seeking to enter the US for work or study.

From December 15, the State Department also began enhanced screening of H-1B and dependent H-4 visa applicants, including checks of social media profiles. Several H-1B visa interviews scheduled across India have since been postponed, leaving many applicants who travelled for visa stamping stranded for months.

The State Department has repeatedly underscored that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and said it uses all available information during screening and vetting to identify applicants who may pose a threat to national security or public safety. PTI YAS SCY SCY SCY

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget