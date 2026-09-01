US Revokes Citizenship Of Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Rape, Kidnapping

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English NewsNewsWorldUS Revokes Citizenship Of India-Born Man Convicted Of Rape: 'Won't Protect Criminals From Justice'

US Revokes Citizenship Of India-Born Man Convicted Of Rape: 'Won't Protect Criminals From Justice'

India-born former taxi driver Gurmeet Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in 2011.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US revoked Gurmeet Singh's citizenship for concealing crimes.
  • He sexually assaulted a woman as a taxi driver.
  • Singh obtained citizenship without disclosing this grave crime.
  • Federal court cancelled naturalization; Singh is serving 20 years.

The United States has revoked the citizenship of India-born Gurmeet Singh, a former taxi driver serving a 20-year prison sentence for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in 2011, the US Justice Department said.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an order cancelling Singh's naturalisation following a complaint filed earlier by the Justice Department.

Citizenship can be revoked through denaturalisation only after a federal court issues an order. The process is generally used when citizenship has been obtained by misleading authorities or in cases involving serious crimes.

Singh Concealed Crime During Citizenship Process

Singh entered the US in February 1992 on a temporary visit that was supposed to last no more than six months. He remained in the country without authorisation for several years before obtaining permanent residency in June 2000 through a family-based immigrant visa petition.

In May 2011, shortly before submitting his US citizenship application, Singh was working as a taxi driver when he picked up a female passenger who had fallen asleep while travelling home.

According to the Justice Department release, he drove her to an isolated location. When she woke up, Singh was on top of her with a knife at her throat.

He allegedly threatened, tied, gagged and blindfolded the woman before removing her clothes and sexually assaulting her. The woman later managed to escape from the taxi and sought help from a person on the street at dawn.

Singh did not disclose the crimes during the naturalisation process and became a US citizen on October 19, 2011, according to the release.

Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Singh was subsequently convicted in New York of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Singh had lost his US citizenship following the federal court's order.

“American citizenship is not a shield for criminals…He concealed a rape and kidnapping during the naturalization process, and a federal court has now revoked his citizenship,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said Singh had wrongfully obtained the benefits of US citizenship by concealing serious criminal acts. 

The denaturalisation order followed the Justice Department's earlier filing of a complaint against Singh. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Gurmeet Singh's US citizenship revoked?

His citizenship was revoked because he concealed a serious crime, specifically rape and kidnapping, during his naturalization process. A federal court issued the order for denaturalization.

What crime did Gurmeet Singh commit?

Singh was convicted of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. He kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in 2011.

What is denaturalization?

Denaturalization is the process of revoking citizenship via a federal court order. It's generally used when citizenship was obtained by misleading authorities or in cases involving serious crimes.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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