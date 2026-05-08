US Releases Classified UFO Records After Trump Directive On ‘Alien Life’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US government declassifies UAP documents per Trump directive.

Millions of UAP records released in stages for public review.

Files contain images, videos of unexplained aerial observations.

The United States government has begun releasing long-classified documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, following a directive from President Donald Trump.

Trump, on Truth Social, said he would direct War Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to begin releasing government files connected to “alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

“Any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said.

Massive Declassification Effort Underway

Following the directive, the Department of War, along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and other agencies, began a large-scale effort to locate, review and declassify UAP-related records.

Officials said the exercise involves millions of records collected over several decades.

Authorities added that the files would be released in stages over the coming weeks, while outside experts and members of the public have also been invited to examine the material.

What The Newly Released UFO Files Contain

The newly released archive includes photographs, videos and reports of unidentified objects observed by military and government personnel.

Among the materials released are:

Infrared images of unidentified objects flying over western United States airspace

A mysterious object detected below a helicopter during flight

Multiple unknown airborne objects captured by military infrared sensors

A possible unusual aerial object observed in southeastern United States in a 2023 recreation

An archival Apollo 17 Moon image showing three unexplained lights above the lunar surface

Military video stills showing unidentified objects crossing aircraft sensor screens

Footage of a reported UAP near the United Arab Emirates

Radar and infrared-style imagery showing objects with unclear shapes against clouds and sky

A report of a UAP moving over ocean airspace near Greece

A football-shaped object reported by US Indo-Pacific Command near Japan

A UAP observed by US military forces in African airspace

A US Air Force report of unidentified aerial activity over the southern United States in 2020

A US Army report of UAP observed in North America in 2026

Government Says Cases Remain ‘Unresolved’

The US government said the released files relate to “unresolved cases”, meaning officials were unable to clearly explain what had been observed.

Authorities said this could be due to missing data or incomplete information.

Hegseth Says Release Aims To Ensure Transparency

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration was committed to making government information on UAPs public.

“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fuelled justified speculation and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency,” Hegseth said.

The Department of War said the objective behind the release was “transparency and truth”, adding that records previously kept classified would now be accessible to the public.