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HomeNewsWorldUS Releases Classified UFO Records After Trump Directive On ‘Alien Life’

US Releases Classified UFO Records After Trump Directive On ‘Alien Life’

“Any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 May 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US government declassifies UAP documents per Trump directive.
  • Millions of UAP records released in stages for public review.
  • Files contain images, videos of unexplained aerial observations.

The United States government has begun releasing long-classified documents related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), also known as UFOs, following a directive from President Donald Trump.

Trump, on Truth Social, said he would direct War Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agencies to begin releasing government files connected to “alien and extraterrestrial life, UAP, and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

“Any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said.

Massive Declassification Effort Underway

Following the directive, the Department of War, along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and other agencies, began a large-scale effort to locate, review and declassify UAP-related records.

Officials said the exercise involves millions of records collected over several decades.

Authorities added that the files would be released in stages over the coming weeks, while outside experts and members of the public have also been invited to examine the material.

What The Newly Released UFO Files Contain

The newly released archive includes photographs, videos and reports of unidentified objects observed by military and government personnel.

Among the materials released are:

  • Infrared images of unidentified objects flying over western United States airspace
  • A mysterious object detected below a helicopter during flight
  • Multiple unknown airborne objects captured by military infrared sensors
  • A possible unusual aerial object observed in southeastern United States in a 2023 recreation
  • An archival Apollo 17 Moon image showing three unexplained lights above the lunar surface
  • Military video stills showing unidentified objects crossing aircraft sensor screens
  • Footage of a reported UAP near the United Arab Emirates
  • Radar and infrared-style imagery showing objects with unclear shapes against clouds and sky
  • A report of a UAP moving over ocean airspace near Greece
  • A football-shaped object reported by US Indo-Pacific Command near Japan
  • A UAP observed by US military forces in African airspace
  • A US Air Force report of unidentified aerial activity over the southern United States in 2020
  • A US Army report of UAP observed in North America in 2026

Government Says Cases Remain ‘Unresolved’

The US government said the released files relate to “unresolved cases”, meaning officials were unable to clearly explain what had been observed.

Authorities said this could be due to missing data or incomplete information.

Hegseth Says Release Aims To Ensure Transparency

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the administration was committed to making government information on UAPs public.

“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fuelled justified speculation and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency,” Hegseth said.

The Department of War said the objective behind the release was “transparency and truth”, adding that records previously kept classified would now be accessible to the public.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the US government to release UAP documents?

President Donald Trump directed the War Secretary and other agencies to begin releasing government files connected to UAP and UFOs, aiming for transparency.

What kind of materials are included in the newly released UAP files?

The archive contains photographs, videos, and reports of unidentified objects observed by military and government personnel, including infrared images and video stills.

Why are these UAP cases considered 'unresolved'?

The government considers these cases unresolved because officials were unable to clearly explain the observed phenomena, possibly due to missing or incomplete data.

How will the UAP documents be released?

The files are being released in stages over the coming weeks, with opportunities for outside experts and the public to examine the material.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump UFO Donald Trump. Classified UFO Information
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