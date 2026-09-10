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English NewsNewsWorld‘Get Off Our Roads, Mr Singh’: Trump DHS Ad Sparks Racism Row Over Indian Reference

‘Get Off Our Roads, Mr Singh’: Trump DHS Ad Sparks Racism Row Over Indian Reference

Posted on DHS’ X account as part of the Trump administration’s campaign encouraging undocumented immigrants to leave the United States voluntarily, the Transformers-themed ad shows Optimus Prime confronting the man over his driving.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DHS ad featuring
  • Poster depicted Optimus Prime confronting a brown, bearded man.
  • Advocacy groups condemned ad, citing profiling against Indians/Sikhs.
  • It's part of Trump's

The Donald Trump administration has drawn fresh criticism over an immigration enforcement advertisement posted by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with advocacy groups accusing the agency of using racist and discriminatory imagery targeting Indians and Sikhs.

The digital poster, shared on the DHS’ X account, is styled as a parody of the “Transformers” movie franchise. It features Optimus Prime, the series’ main protagonist, wearing a DHS arm patch and confronting a brown, bearded man in a bandana.

The man is addressed as “Mr Singh”, with the message: “Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh.”

The advertisement is part of the Trump administration’s wider campaign encouraging undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the US. DHS has promoted the initiative with the slogan “Self-deport or find out.”

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DHS Uses ‘Transformers’ Characters In Immigration Campaign

DHS also shared a short video featuring Megatron, the main antagonist in the “Transformers” franchise, negotiating the release of several “aliens”, a term used by the US administration for foreign nationals.

The video names truck drivers Harjinder Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Bekzhan Beishekeev, Akhror Bozorov and Jasveer Singh, who were involved in road accidents and other crimes.

“If you approach this nation with hostile intent, know this. We will defend ourselves. We will defend Americanism. We will defend our home,” DHS said in its post on X.

The use of “Mr Singh” in the poster, however, became a focal point of criticism, with advocacy groups arguing that the reference appeared to go beyond the campaign’s stated focus on undocumented immigrants.

Why ‘Mr Singh’ Reference Triggered Backlash

The surname Singh is widely used among Hindus and Sikhs and is also common among members of the US trucking workforce. Critics said the advertisement appeared to associate people of Indian origin with the message even though the campaign is aimed at undocumented immigrants.

The choice of character also drew attention. The robot used in the poster to represent the US is from the “Transformers” franchise, whose characters are themselves depicted as aliens.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and Sikh Coalition were among the groups to criticise the DHS post.

“‘Singhs’ are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American, and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation's collective conscience,” HAF said in a post on X.

“This is a discriminatory post by a federal agency that is far beyond political messaging, and we welcome an investigation,” the organisation said, tagging Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel.

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Community Is ‘Still’ Being Targeted

The Sikh Coalition also condemned the advertisement, saying the reference reinforced concerns about profiling based on appearance.

“Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are still being targeted and profiled for how we look,” the group said in a post on X.

“Millions of Sikhs in the United States have the last name Singh, which means lion. We remain fearless in identifying as Sikhs – even when our government portrays us as enemies,” it added.

The controversy comes as DHS continues its campaign promoting the CBP Home programme, through which eligible undocumented migrants can register their intention to leave the US voluntarily.

According to DHS, people who register for self-deportation can receive travel assistance as well as an exit bonus of $2,600.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the subject of the controversial DHS advertisement?

The DHS posted a digital ad parodying

Why did the

Critics argued that using

Which groups criticized the DHS advertisement?

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and the Sikh Coalition were among the groups to criticize the DHS post. They accused the agency of using racist and discriminatory imagery targeting Indians and Sikhs.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Racism US News
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