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English NewsNewsWorldUS Probes TV Networks Over Trump Press Pool Boycott

US Probes TV Networks Over Trump Press Pool Boycott

The Department of Justice is investigating whether the five news organizations violated antitrust laws when they suspended their coverage of Trump in protest. The networks under probe are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

Reported by: Mahima Kapoor with AP and Reuters | Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

The US Department of Justice announced on Saturday that it is investigating whether the White House press pool's decision to halt coverage of President Donald Trump last month, violated the nation's anti trust law.

Group boycotts among business competitors might violate US law, spokesperson Emily Covington said.

"The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws," she said.

The networks under the scrutiny are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News.

Jose Zamora, the Committee to Protect Journalists' regional director of the Americas, criticized the administration's decision to investigate.

"The government should not use antitrust investigations to intimidate news outlets defending press access," Zamora said on X. "The public's right to know depends on that access."

Why is Trump's press pool under investigation?

On September 21, a pool of five broadcasters ceased presidential coverage after the Trump administration barred news networks CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, saying covering the president was a "privilege, not a right."

As a result, the five television networks suspended coverage in protest and refused to provide replacement program.

The news outlets also sued the administration, accusing it of violating free speech and free press rights under the First Amendment of the US Constitution and pursuing retaliation over their coverage.

On September 24, the White House reinstated their press credentials after a US district Judge ordered the administration to "immediately return, reinstate and restore" their access.

The president has repeatedly called the mainstream media "fake news" and clashed with reporters during interviews.

The White House press pool is a roating group of news outlets which cover the president and accompany him on official duties.

CNN is one of the five news organizations, along with ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBS, that make up the primary White House television pool. They share the cost of covering the president and take turns organizing coverage and share the footage with outlets around the country.

The White House press pool has now become a proxy for a fight over press freedom.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates
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