US Presses Iran To Pledge End To Hormuz Attacks As Trump Issues Fresh Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US demands Iran publicly pledge stopping Hormuz ship attacks.

Iran's minister confirms Tehran upheld ceasefire commitments with US.

Trump threatens Iran with missiles, citing alleged assassination plots.

Franco-German initiative aims for Lebanon stability, Middle East peace.

Reported by: Jon Shelton | Saim Dušan Inayatullah with AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters

US reportedly asks Iran to pledge to stop attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's foreign minister says Tehran has 'kept its word' in the ceasefire with the US

US President Donald Trump says 1,000 missiles are aimed at Iran if it tries to kill him

Follow DW's coverage of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran on Saturday, July 11.

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New Franco-German policy initiative on Lebanon aims to bring peace to Middle East

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said Berlin is working with Paris to hammer out a new Franco-German policy initiative on Lebanon.

In an interview with the daily newspaper Tagesspiegel ahead of next week's meeting of the German-French Ministerial Council, Wadephul said, "We want to formulate a joint policy on Lebanon with France in order to increase the chance of peace in the Middle East."

The situation in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have been fighting Iran-backed militants Hezbollah, has been a major sticking point in peace talks between the US and Iran.

The diplomat also said cooperation between the European capitals aims to end "confusion over competencies" when it comes to foreign policy decisions within the EU, adding that the bloc would continue to push for an end to the wars in Iran as well as Ukraine.

"We should now make a very serious attempt to settle both conflicts," said Wadephul, adding that neither would end on the battlefield "but at the negotiating table."

Trump says '1,000 missiles' pointed at Iran

US President Donald Trump once again threatened to bomb Iran, this time accusing the country of threatening to assassinate him.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He said Iran threatened, "in many Corners of the Globe," to assassinate him.

Should that occur, Trump wrote: "Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!"

The funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saw open calls for his death and people holding signs that read, "Kill Trump."

Tehran has 'kept its word' in ceasfire with US — Iranian Foreign Minister

Iran has respected its commitments in a ceasefire with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

"Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called U.S. Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU. That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance," Araghchi said.

The US and Iran have traded accusations of violating the ceasefire.

US wants Tehran to publicly pledge halting Hormuz attacks, officials say

Washington is demanding that Tehran publicly vow to end attacks on vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, unnamed senior US officials told media outlets on Friday.

The officials, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said they were making progress in negotiations with top Iranian leaders.

But they stressed they wanted Iran to issue a statement saying its forces would stop attacking ships in the strait to help ensure the progress of negotiations.

"What ​we're demanding is that the Iranians issue a public statement that acknowledges all channels of the Strait of Hormuz are open ​and they're not shooting at ships anymore. They're either going to give us that statement ​or we're ‌not having a good outcome for them," one official was quoted as saying.

US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire between Iran and the United States over last week when three Qatari and Saudi commercial tankers came under fire in the strait.

A senior US official told reporters on Friday that Iran said the attacks were from "an errant part of their system."

Welcome to our coverage

Welcome to DW's coverage of the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States.

Late on Friday, news outlets cited anonymous US officials as saying that Washington had requested Iran publicly pledge to stop attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran denied earlier statements by US President Donald Trump, who had claimed that Tehran had requested peace talks with Washington.

Stay with us as we provide updates throughout the day.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)