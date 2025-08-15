'They Were Ready To Go Nuclear': Trump Again Claims Credit For India-Pak Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he played a pivotal role in easing heightened tensions between India and Pakistan during his time in office, even suggesting the two nations were on the brink of a nuclear confrontation.

Speaking ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, Trump recalled a series of negotiations he claims to have facilitated in recent years. Among them, he highlighted the standoff between India and Pakistan, a claim India has consistently denied.

#WATCH | Washington DC | "6-7 planes were knocked out in India-Pakistan war, they were ready to go nuclear, we solved that..." says US President Donald Trump.



(Source: Unrestricted Pool Via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/3esGVAkC5W — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

India’s Rejection And Operation Sindoor

Trump’s remarks come shortly after Air Chief Marshal Staff Amar Preet Singh claimed that India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan, however, dismissed these statements as baseless.

India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s earlier assertions about mediating a ceasefire between the two countries, maintaining that all bilateral issues with Pakistan are handled directly without third-party involvement.

Putin Meeting And Hopes For Russia-Ukraine Peace

Trump is set to meet Putin in Alaska for what he described as a 'stage-setting' discussion on ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. A second meeting, which may also include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders, is expected to follow.

“I think President Putin will make peace, President Zelenskyy will make peace,” Trump said, expressing optimism about the talks. “We will see if they can get along. And if they can, it will be great.”

The president admitted he initially thought resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be the 'easiest' of his peace efforts. Instead, he now considers it the most challenging.

This war has no reason and would have never started had he been president, Trump reiterated, once again blaming current US President Joe Biden for the conflict, calling it 'Biden’s war.'