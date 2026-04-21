Trump Tells Iran To Free Women ‘Facing Execution’, Calls It ‘Great Start’ To Talks

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HomeNewsWorldTrump Tells Iran To Release Women ‘Facing Execution’, Calls It ‘Great Start’ To Talks

Trump Tells Iran To Release Women ‘Facing Execution’, Calls It ‘Great Start’ To Talks

Trump urged Iran to release eight women facing execution, calling it a step towards talks. He warned of military action if no deal is reached, as uncertainty continues over ceasefire talks.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump urges Iran to free eight women facing execution.
  • President asks Iran for no harm in ongoing talks.

US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to release eight women reportedly facing execution, calling it a “great start” to ongoing negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions, after he warned that the United States was prepared to “go militarily” as talks with Iran remain uncertain.

According to regional officials, both sides are expected to hold another round of ceasefire discussions in Islamabad, although neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the meeting. Iranian state media has also denied that any delegation has arrived in the Pakistani capital.

Despite the possibility of talks, both countries have indicated they are ready to resume hostilities if the current two-week truce collapses without an agreement.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he was not in favour of extending the ceasefire, adding, “We don’t have that much time,” and stressing that Iran must come to the negotiating table.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump urge Iran to do?

Donald Trump urged Iran to release eight women reportedly facing execution. He called this a 'great start' to ongoing negotiations.

When did Trump make these remarks?

Trump made these remarks in a post on Truth Social. This was amid heightened tensions and uncertainty regarding talks with Iran.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War USB President Donald Trump Trump Urges Release Of Women Women Execution In Iran US Iran Peace Talk In Islamabad
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