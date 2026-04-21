Trump Tells Iran To Free Women ‘Facing Execution’, Calls It ‘Great Start’ To Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump urges Iran to free eight women facing execution.

President asks Iran for no harm in ongoing talks.

US President Donald Trump has urged Iran to release eight women reportedly facing execution, calling it a “great start” to ongoing negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions, after he warned that the United States was prepared to “go militarily” as talks with Iran remain uncertain.

According to regional officials, both sides are expected to hold another round of ceasefire discussions in Islamabad, although neither Washington nor Tehran has officially confirmed the meeting. Iranian state media has also denied that any delegation has arrived in the Pakistani capital.

Despite the possibility of talks, both countries have indicated they are ready to resume hostilities if the current two-week truce collapses without an agreement.

In an interview with CNBC, Trump said he was not in favour of extending the ceasefire, adding, “We don’t have that much time,” and stressing that Iran must come to the negotiating table.