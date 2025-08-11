Explorer
Trump Puts Washington DC Police Under Federal Control, Deploys National Guard: 'DC LIBERATED Today!'
US President Donald Trump said Monday he’s placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying the National Guard to make the nation’s capital safer.
Trump has promised new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington, prompting the city’s mayor to voice concerns about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol the streets.
Ahead of a news conference, Trump said Monday on social media that the nation’s capital would be “LIBERATED today!” He said he would end the “days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people.”(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
