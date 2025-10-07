Texas Man Who Shot Dead Hyderabad Student At Gas Station Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTexas Man Who Shot Dead Hyderabad Student At Gas Station Arrested

Indian student from Hyderabad, Chandrashekar Pole, shot dead in Dallas; US police arrest 23-year-old suspect Richard Florez. Investigation underway.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a tragic turn of events, US law enforcement has arrested a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an Indian student from Hyderabad in Dallas, Texas, last week. Authorities have identified the suspect as Richard Florez, who allegedly opened fire on 28-year-old Chandrashekar Pole while he was working a part-time shift before fleeing the scene.

Shooting At Dallas Gas Station

According to police, the incident occurred at a gas station on Eastchase Parkway, where Florez, a resident of North Richland Hills, reportedly shot Pole without provocation. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and local authorities have launched an investigation into the case.

Promising Student’s Life Cut Short

Originally from LB Nagar in Hyderabad, Pole had completed his Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery (BDS) before moving to Dallas for higher studies. Like many international students, he worked part-time at a gas station to cover his living expenses while pursuing his education.

Leaders Condemn The Tragedy

The shocking incident has sparked grief both in India and among the Indian community in the United States. Former Telangana minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao confirmed the student’s death on Saturday, calling it a "heartbreaking loss." Rao visited Pole’s family in Hyderabad to offer his condolences.

"It is tragic that Chandrashekar Pole, a Dalit student from LB Nagar who went to Dallas for higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early in the morning," Rao wrote on X. He urged the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to ensure that Pole’s body is brought back home for last rites.

Revanth Reddy also expressed his sorrow, assuring full government support to the grieving family. "The government will extend all cooperation to bring back the mortal remains," he said.

Indian Consulate Steps In

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Houston said it is closely coordinating with both local authorities and Pole’s family. In a post on X, the consulate extended its condolences and confirmed that it is providing all necessary assistance to repatriate the student’s remains.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident in Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them," the statement read.

From Corporate Professional To Student Dreamer

Before moving to the United States, Pole had built a promising career in India. Between 2021 and 2023, he worked as a data analyst at American Express in Chennai, and earlier as a programmer analyst at Hitachi Energy in Bengaluru from 2020 to 2021. Friends and colleagues remember him as an ambitious young man who dreamed of advancing his education and career abroad.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 10:29 AM (IST)
