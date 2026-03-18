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HomeNewsWorld‘Fly To India For Free’: US Offers $2,600 Exit Bonus To Undocumented Migrants In Taj Mahal Ad

‘Fly To India For Free’: US Offers $2,600 Exit Bonus To Undocumented Migrants In Taj Mahal Ad

US offers $2,600 and free travel to undocumented migrants who leave voluntarily, sparking debate over costs, fairness, and effectiveness.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a program encouraging undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the country, offering financial incentives and free travel. Under the scheme, eligible individuals can receive fully funded tickets to return to their home country or relocate to a place where they have legal status.

Participants may also qualify for a $2,600 “exit bonus,” along with relief from certain penalties such as fines linked to non-compliance with removal orders. Officials say the initiative is designed to provide a safer, more orderly alternative to deportation.

Campaign Targets Migrants With ‘Fresh Start’ Message

To promote the initiative, DHS shared visuals featuring landmarks like the Taj Mahal, urging undocumented Indians to return home with a “fresh start.” Migrants can register through the CBP One app, which provides details on travel arrangements and financial assistance.

The program allows individuals to leave “as regular travelers,” avoiding detention or physical restraints typically associated with deportation processes.

Cost Savings Drive Policy Shift

Since its rollout in January 2025, DHS claims that over 2.2 million migrants have opted into the program. The department argues that voluntary departures significantly reduce government spending.

While a standard deportation can cost approximately $18,245 per person, the voluntary scheme reportedly lowers expenses to about $5,100 per individual—saving more than $13,000 per case. Officials say these savings are a key factor behind expanding the initiative.

Incentive Amount Revised Multiple Times

The financial incentive attached to the program has seen several revisions. Initially introduced at $1,000 in May last year, it was temporarily increased to $3,000 in December for those leaving before the new year.

The current payout was later adjusted to $2,600 in January 2026.

Online Reactions Range From Support To Skepticism

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users debating both the ethics and practicality of the scheme. Critics questioned whether migrants would voluntarily leave stable lives for a one-time payment, while others raised concerns about the use of taxpayer funds.

"I have heard a few Mexicans who self-deport each week, come back, do the same, and earn $2600 each week."

A X user said, "Yes, Indians go home. The 3rd largest amount of illegals in our country."

"How about going door to door and making people show proof of citizenship I would have no problem presenting my info"

While some see the initiative as a pragmatic solution, others argue it may face challenges in implementation and oversight.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the DHS program encouraging undocumented immigrants to do?

The DHS program encourages undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the U.S. by offering financial incentives and free travel assistance to return to their home country or a place where they have legal status.

What financial incentives are offered through this program?

Eligible individuals can receive a $2,600 'exit bonus' and have travel costs fully funded. They may also get relief from penalties related to removal orders.

How does this program compare in cost to standard deportation?

The voluntary program is significantly cheaper, costing around $5,100 per individual compared to approximately $18,245 for a standard deportation, saving over $13,000 per case.

How can migrants register for this program?

Migrants can register through the CBP One app, which provides all necessary details regarding travel arrangements and the financial assistance available.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Taj Mahal Immigrants US
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