‘Fly To India For Free’: US Offers $2,600 Exit Bonus To Undocumented Migrants In Taj Mahal Ad

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The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a program encouraging undocumented immigrants to voluntarily leave the country, offering financial incentives and free travel. Under the scheme, eligible individuals can receive fully funded tickets to return to their home country or relocate to a place where they have legal status.

Participants may also qualify for a $2,600 “exit bonus,” along with relief from certain penalties such as fines linked to non-compliance with removal orders. Officials say the initiative is designed to provide a safer, more orderly alternative to deportation.

Campaign Targets Migrants With ‘Fresh Start’ Message

To promote the initiative, DHS shared visuals featuring landmarks like the Taj Mahal, urging undocumented Indians to return home with a “fresh start.” Migrants can register through the CBP One app, which provides details on travel arrangements and financial assistance.

The program allows individuals to leave “as regular travelers,” avoiding detention or physical restraints typically associated with deportation processes.

You can go home with a fresh start!



Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

Cost Savings Drive Policy Shift

Since its rollout in January 2025, DHS claims that over 2.2 million migrants have opted into the program. The department argues that voluntary departures significantly reduce government spending.

While a standard deportation can cost approximately $18,245 per person, the voluntary scheme reportedly lowers expenses to about $5,100 per individual—saving more than $13,000 per case. Officials say these savings are a key factor behind expanding the initiative.

Incentive Amount Revised Multiple Times

The financial incentive attached to the program has seen several revisions. Initially introduced at $1,000 in May last year, it was temporarily increased to $3,000 in December for those leaving before the new year.

The current payout was later adjusted to $2,600 in January 2026.

Online Reactions Range From Support To Skepticism

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users debating both the ethics and practicality of the scheme. Critics questioned whether migrants would voluntarily leave stable lives for a one-time payment, while others raised concerns about the use of taxpayer funds.

"I have heard a few Mexicans who self-deport each week, come back, do the same, and earn $2600 each week."

A X user said, "Yes, Indians go home. The 3rd largest amount of illegals in our country."

"How about going door to door and making people show proof of citizenship I would have no problem presenting my info"

While some see the initiative as a pragmatic solution, others argue it may face challenges in implementation and oversight.