'Voices In My Head Told Me To Kill Trump': Venezuelan Man Arrested With 3 Guns Near White House

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man arrested near White House with firearms, ammunition.

Suspect stated voices instructed killing President Trump.

Officers found stolen vehicle, three firearms, much ammunition.

Suspect, an illegal migrant, remains in US custody.

A man was arrested near the White House after US Secret Service officers allegedly found three firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition in his vehicle. The suspect reportedly told officers that voices in his head were instructing him to travel to Washington and kill US President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

The arrest took place on Thursday night after Secret Service officers approached the man, identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who was sitting in a parked car and allegedly "acting suspicious", according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

During questioning, Chrinos reportedly spoke about hearing voices telling him to come to the US capital and kill the Republican president.

Three Firearms, Dozens Of Rounds Found In Vehicle

Officers subsequently discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. A search also led to the recovery of three different firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition, according to the DHS statement.

Chrinos has been charged and remains in the custody of the US Marshals Service, the department said.

DHS described him as a Venezuelan migrant who is in the US illegally. According to the department, he entered the country through Texas in March 2024.

ALSO READ: Trump Names Stephen Miller As Chief Of Staff, Replacing Susie Wiles After Midterm Setback

DHS Secretary Praises Secret Service Officers

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited Secret Service officers with preventing a potential threat to the president.

"Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone," Mullin said in the statement.

The arrest comes amid a series of incidents in which the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies have apprehended individuals accused of threatening Trump or members of his family since he returned to office last year.