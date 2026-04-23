Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Navy Secretary John Phelan Fired Amid Iran War, Latest In Pentagon Shake-Up

US Navy Secretary John Phelan Fired Amid Iran War, Latest In Pentagon Shake-Up

Phelan’s exit is the latest in a series of high-level military departures under Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has removed several senior officials in recent months.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tensions rise with Iran claiming vessel seizures in Hormuz Strait.

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced that US Navy Secretary John Phelan has stepped down from his post with immediate effect, marking the latest high-level departure from the Trump administration amid escalating tensions in West Asia. 

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed in a social media post that Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao will take over as acting secretary. No official reason was provided for Phelan’s sudden exit.

Phelan’s departure adds to a growing list of senior military officials who have left their roles in recent months. The development comes shortly after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down.

ALSO READ | US Intercepts Iranian Oil Tankers Near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

Leadership Shake-Up Continues at Pentagon

In recent weeks, Gen David Hodne and Maj Gen William Green have also been removed from their positions. Since assuming office at the Pentagon, Hegseth has dismissed more than a dozen senior officers, including the chief of naval operations and the Air Force’s vice chief of staff.

In a brief statement, Parnell said the administration was “grateful” for Phelan’s service and wished him well, but did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his departure.

The Navy secretary’s role is primarily administrative, involving oversight of policy, recruitment, training, budgeting and logistics, including the maintenance and construction of naval infrastructure.

ALSO READ | 'Get Your Act Together': US Demands 'Unified Proposal' From Iran After Ceasefire Extension

Exit Comes Amid Hormuz Crisis and Naval Blockade

The leadership change comes at a sensitive time, with the United States enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports during an ongoing ceasefire in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Clashes have continued in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, with Iran claiming it has seized two vessels in the waterway. The strait remains vital for global oil supplies, intensifying international concern over disruptions.

Trump 'Satisfied' With Hormuz Blockade 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump remains “satisfied” with the blockade strategy and believes Iran is in a “very weak position”.

Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said reopening the Strait of Hormuz was “not possible”, citing what he described as repeated violations of the ceasefire by the United States and Israel.

Related Video

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a "Must-Win"

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the current timing of this Navy Secretary departure significant?

This leadership change occurs during escalating tensions in West Asia, with the US enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports amid clashes in the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran War John Phelan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Navy Secretary John Phelan Fired Amid Iran War, Latest In Pentagon Shake-Up
US Navy Secretary John Phelan Fired Amid Iran War, Latest In Pentagon Shake-Up
World
'Get Your Act Together': US Demands 'Unified Proposal' From Iran After Ceasefire Extension
US Demands 'Unified Proposal' From Iran After Ceasefire Extension
World
US Intercepts Iranian Oil Tankers Near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions
US Intercepts Iranian Oil Tankers Near India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions
World
White House Draws ‘Naughty & Nice’ NATO List, Weighs Action Against Allies: Report
White House Draws ‘Naughty & Nice’ NATO List, Weighs Action Against Allies: Report
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget