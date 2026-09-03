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English NewsNewsWorldUS: 2 Killed, Suspect Dead After Gunfire At Downtown Apartment Building In Minneapolis

US: 2 Killed, Suspect Dead After Gunfire At Downtown Apartment Building In Minneapolis

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. Local authorities and the FBI are responding to the incident.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

Reported by: Akanksha Saxena with AP, AFP | Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Two people were killed and the suspect also died after a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis apartment building Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Three Minneapolis police officers were injured, Sgt. Garrett Parten said at a news conference Wednesday evening. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds. All three were in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

One victim was fatally shot at the scene, while the other died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, Parten said.

Minneapolis police responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT) and urged the public to stay away from the area. Two police officers were among those wounded, officials said. Seven patients were taken to Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center, according to the hospital.

FBI also involved in response as motive unclear

The FBI is responding to the shooting and "will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities," Director Kash Patel said in a post on the social platform X.

No further information was immediately available about the incident. The motive for the shooting is still unclear and information has not been released yet on the identity of the shooter.

Video posted on social media showed police officers aiming rifles toward an apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center. Officials also warned residents to avoid the densely populated Loring Park neighborhood.

"Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Minneapolis US Shooting Shooting
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