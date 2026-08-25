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English NewsNewsWorldUS Military Plane Lands In Russia, Kremlin Says It Has ‘No Information’

US Military Plane Lands In Russia, Kremlin Says It Has ‘No Information’

A US military C-17 transport plane landed in Moscow from Riga, Latvia, amid stalled Ukraine talks. The Kremlin said it had no information on the flight or its passengers or cargo.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A US military transport aircraft landed in Moscow Tuesday.
  • The C-17 flew from a US base, then Riga.
  • Amid stalled US-Russia talks, flight raises questions.

A US military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, according to data from flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster, bearing the US-registered tail number 07-7181, flew directly from Riga, Latvia, and landed in Moscow at around 0700 GMT, Reuters reported.

Reuters could not independently verify whether the aircraft was carrying cargo or passengers.


US Military Plane Lands In Russia, Kremlin Says It Has ‘No Information’

The Kremlin said it had no information about the aircraft.

Plane Flew From US Base To Riga

Flightradar24 data showed that the aircraft had arrived in Riga on August 23 from the US Camp Springs airbase near Washington, DC.

The flight comes amid stalled US-Russia talks on Ukraine and renewed uncertainty over a possible visit to Moscow by US special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Last US-Registered Flight to Russia Was in January

The last direct flight by a US-registered aircraft from Europe to Russia took place in January this year, when Witkoff and Kushner travelled to Moscow for peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

The Kremlin said last week that it had no information about another planned visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow.

Talks between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine have largely stalled amid the ongoing war in Iran.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What type of aircraft landed in Moscow?

A US military transport aircraft, specifically a Boeing C-17 Globemaster with tail number 07-7181, landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport.

Where did the US military aircraft fly from before landing in Moscow?

The aircraft flew directly from Riga, Latvia, to Moscow. It had previously arrived in Riga on August 23 from the US Camp Springs airbase.

What was the Kremlin's response regarding the aircraft's landing?

The Kremlin stated it had no information about the aircraft. Reuters also could not independently verify if it was carrying cargo or passengers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kremlin US RUSSIA C-17 Transport Plane
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