US Military Plane Lands In Russia, Kremlin Says It Has ‘No Information’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A US military transport aircraft landed in Moscow Tuesday.

The C-17 flew from a US base, then Riga.

Amid stalled US-Russia talks, flight raises questions.

A US military transport aircraft landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Tuesday, according to data from flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster, bearing the US-registered tail number 07-7181, flew directly from Riga, Latvia, and landed in Moscow at around 0700 GMT, Reuters reported.

Reuters could not independently verify whether the aircraft was carrying cargo or passengers.





The Kremlin said it had no information about the aircraft.

Plane Flew From US Base To Riga

Flightradar24 data showed that the aircraft had arrived in Riga on August 23 from the US Camp Springs airbase near Washington, DC.

The flight comes amid stalled US-Russia talks on Ukraine and renewed uncertainty over a possible visit to Moscow by US special envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Last US-Registered Flight to Russia Was in January

The last direct flight by a US-registered aircraft from Europe to Russia took place in January this year, when Witkoff and Kushner travelled to Moscow for peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

The Kremlin said last week that it had no information about another planned visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow.

Talks between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine have largely stalled amid the ongoing war in Iran.