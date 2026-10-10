US Midterms: Why Are Women Still Underrepresented In Congress Despite Record Numbers?

Around 51% of the population of the United States is female, but that is not reflected in the make-up of the US Congress, where only 28.4% of the members are women. Nevertheless, with 152 women in total sitting in the House of Representatives and Senate, the number is higher than it has ever been in the history of the United States. The number of female governors of the 50 US states is also currently higher than ever before: Some 14 of them — 28% — are women.

There are a number of reasons why there are still comparatively few female representatives in the US Congress. "Some of them are structural: There are rules and processes in place in our political system that make it harder for any newcomers to break in," says Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University. "Historically, women were newcomers."

Seats in the Senate only come up for election every six years. Members of the House of Representatives serve two-year terms, but there is no limit to the number of times they can stand for reelection, so in theory they can stay in office for decades.

Also, as Dittmar points out, election campaigns in the US are very expensive. Women have historically been less able to access networks of rich donors — who, like many party leaders, are still most likely to be men. Leading male politicians are also more likely to recruit men to stand as new candidates. Finally, cultural biases also play a role: "Stereotypes and expectations about what women can and should do."

The elections on November 3 will decide whether more or fewer women will sit in the US Congress over the next two years. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election in the midterms. And in 36 states, the citizens will also decide who will move in to the governor's villa.

House of Representatives: Female Democrats outnumber female Republicans three to one

125 of the 435 representatives in the House are women. As in the Senate, and also with the gubernatorial posts, they are not evenly distributed between the two parties: There are more women among the Democrats than among the Republicans. At present, there are 95 women sitting as representatives for the Democrats, and 30 for the Republicans.

"There is a far less robust support infrastructure for women within the Republican Party," says Dittmar. She comments that organizations that specifically recruit, train, and fund women candidates are almost all either on the Democrat side, or non-partisan. Besides, she adds, "A lot of the [Republican] party leaders don't see an electoral incentive or pressure" to recruit more women. Diversity is more important to Democrat voters, who place greater value on seeing women among their elected representatives.

The Republicans currently have a majority in the House of Representatives, which means that they also get to appoint the Speaker or majority leader. At the moment, the position is held by Mike Johnson. Only one woman has held this powerful post to date: Nancy Pelosi, who was the Democrats' Speaker from 2007 to 2011, and again from 2019 to 2023.

US Senate: Even higher bar for women

Women currently constitute 27% of the US Senate – 16 Democrats and 11 Republicans. Each of the 50 states is represented by two senators. The term of office is longer in this chamber of the US Congress, and the majority of the officials here represent many more voters than the representatives in the lower house.

According to Dittmar, it's even harder for women to win a seat in the Senate. "With the Senate, it's an opportunity and timing issue," she says. Each seat comes up for election every six years. There are 100 in total, and every two years only a third of them are available. Little opportunity, then, for women who have not previously sat in the Senate to advance. A state-wide senatorial election campaign is also more expensive than the equivalent campaign for a seat in the House of Representatives — and studies indicate that female candidates are generally less wealthy than their male counterparts.

For one senatorial candidate, the November midterms could prove historic. If the Democrat Peggy Flanagan wins in Minnesota, she will be the first Native American woman to sit in the US Senate. Flanagan is Ojibwe, otherwise known as Chippewa, an indigenous people from the Great Lakes region spanning the US and Canada.

Flanagan currently holds the post of lieutenant governor of Minnesota. Polls suggest that her chances are good. She has a slight lead over her rival, the Republican Michele Tafoya, previously a sports reporter and advisor to conservative politicians.

First black woman state governor?

Ten of the current 14 female governors are Democrats, while four are Republicans. Six of the 14 are standing again, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas, who was President Trump's press secretary during his first term in office.

For the first time in US history, it is possible that a Black woman may be elected state governor. In Minnesota, the Democrat Tim Walz — Kamala Harris's vice-presidential candidate in the 2024 election — is not standing for reelection. The main rivals for his seat are the Democrat Amy Klobuchar and the (Black) Republican Lisa DeMuth. Meanwhile, the Black Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is running for governor of the state of Georgia.

Kelly Dittmar doesn't think DeMuth will win in Minnesota — the state is regarded as solidly Democrat. And Klobuchar is well known among the people there; she has represented Minnesota in the US Senate since 2007.

But in Georgia, according to Dittmar, it's a different story: "That race is considered a toss-up, 50-50." Dittmar believes that Bottoms "absolutely has a chance to be the first Black woman governor." Former President Barack Obama is her most prominent supporter, while President Trump has declared his support for the Republican candidate, Rick Jackson.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.