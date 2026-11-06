Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Democrats gained control of both Congress chambers in midterms.

Secured 253 House seats, surpassing majority, nearing historic gains.

Victory allows intense scrutiny, investigations, possible Trump impeachment.

Senate control further solidifies power, recalling 1974 elections.

Democrats have delivered a major electoral setback to US President Donald Trump, making sweeping gains in the 2026 midterm elections and securing control of both chambers of Congress. The scale of the Republican losses is drawing comparisons with the 1974 elections held in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal, when Democrats registered a historic victory.

With several House races still awaiting final results, Democrats are already well past the 218-seat majority mark. Their gains across traditionally Republican constituencies suggest the party could record its strongest performance in more than three decades, leaving Trump with a considerably tougher political landscape for the remaining two years of his presidency.

Democrats Cross House Majority Mark, Eye Historic Gains

Democrats have secured 253 seats in the House of Representatives against 155 for Republicans, according to figures available on November 5. With 27 contests yet to be called, the party could potentially cross 260 seats, giving it a commanding majority.

The party has also made significant inroads into constituencies that backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 234 districts he won that year, Democrats have flipped 52.

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The projected outcome could give Democrats their largest House majority since the early 1990s, when the party held 267 seats. It would also mark an extraordinary reversal for Republicans, who had hoped to retain their congressional advantage.

Trump Faces Investigations And Possible Impeachment Push

The election outcome comes despite Trump's extensive campaign efforts, including almost daily rallies last month to mobilise Republican voters.

Rising living costs and concerns over the administration's policies appear to have contributed to the Republican setback, with voters signalling support for stronger congressional checks on the President.

Democratic leaders have indicated that they intend to intensify scrutiny of Trump administration through congressional investigations. These could include examining government spending and allegations concerning the President's family finances. Impeachment proceedings against Trump and members of his Cabinet have also not been ruled out.

Trump subsequently posted a picture of a red baseball cap bearing the word “VETO” on social media, signalling his readiness to block Democratic legislative proposals.

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1974 Watergate Elections Offer Historical Parallel

The scale of the Democratic gains has revived memories of the 1974 midterms, when the party won 45 additional House seats following the Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon's resignation.

The 2026 results are approaching that benchmark, potentially making this one of the most significant midterm reversals in half a century.

Democrats have flipped more than 30 Republican-held districts, including constituencies that strongly supported Trump in 2024. A Reuters analysis of approximately 2,100 counties found that Republicans had lost ground in 99% of counties where most votes had been counted.

The party's vote share in these counties declined by an average of nine percentage points compared with Trump's 2024 performance.

Senate Victory Gives Democrats Control Of Both Chambers

Democrats have also secured control of the Senate, winning at least seven Republican-held seats and establishing a majority of at least 54-44, including two independents who caucus with them.

The victories give Democrats control over both chambers for the first time during Trump's second presidency. They can now lead congressional committees, initiate investigations, scrutinise federal spending and obstruct much of the Republican legislative agenda.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is also expected to become the first Black Speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.