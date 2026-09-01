Indian-American Support For Trump Slips As Democrats Take Strong Lead Ahead Of Midterms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian-Americans increasingly favor Democrats ahead of midterm elections.

Support for Democrats reverses Trump's 2024 Indian-American gains.

Economy, healthcare, foreign policy, racism are top voter concerns.

Concerns over intolerance and racism drive voters toward Democrats.

US President Donald Trump and his Republican Party appear to be losing ground among Indian-Americans ahead of the November midterm elections, with a new survey showing a strong preference for Democratic candidates.

According to an AAPI Data survey, 66% of Indian-American respondents said they would vote for a Democratic candidate, while 22% said they planned to support a Republican. The gap was similarly pronounced in Senate races, where 66% backed Democrats compared with just 18% who favoured Republicans.

The findings place Indian-American support for Democrats among the highest recorded across Asian-American communities surveyed. The results could prove significant as both parties seek to consolidate support among a growing and politically influential electorate ahead of the midterms.

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Indian-American Support For Trump Had Risen In 2024

The survey marks a notable change from the 2024 presidential election, when Trump made gains among Indian-American voters. While roughly 2 million Indian-Americans have remained consistent Democratic supporters, a Carnegie Endowment survey conducted shortly before the 2024 election found that 32% of the community intended to vote for Trump as Democratic support declined.

Trump's support was particularly strong among Indian-American men, with roughly 40% of those surveyed saying they planned to vote for him.

The latest findings suggest that the political shift seen during the 2024 presidential contest may not have translated into lasting Republican support among the community.

Economy, Healthcare And Foreign Policy Top Voter Concerns

The AAPI Data survey, which focused largely on voters of Asian origin, found that economic pressures such as the cost of living and inflation were among the biggest concerns. Healthcare, crime and racism also featured prominently among voters' priorities.

Foreign policy and war were another major issue. At a time when Washington remains involved in the costly conflict with Iran, 78% of respondents said war and foreign policy were either important or extremely important to them.

Asian-American voters also expressed greater confidence in Democrats than Republicans on most of their major concerns. On the cost of living and inflation, for instance, 44% said they trusted Democrats to manage the issues more effectively, compared with 18% who placed greater faith in Republicans.

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Concerns Over Racism Weigh On Indian-American Voters

Rising racism in the United States has also emerged as a concern among Indian-Americans, particularly in relation to members of Trump's far-right coalition.

Among Indian-Americans who did not identify as Republicans, 27% said they opposed the party because they viewed it as intolerant towards minorities. That figure represents a 10 percentage-point increase from 2024.

The findings indicate that economic concerns are not the only factor shaping the community's political choices. For some Indian-American voters, attitudes towards minorities and the broader political climate are also playing an increasingly important role.