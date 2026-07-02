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English NewsNewsWorldUS MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea, Member Missing

US MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea, Member Missing

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet said naval assets in the region have launched a search operation to locate the missing crew member.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:43 AM (IST)

One US service member was missing and three others were injured after an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, the US military said. Officials added that the injured personnel are in stable condition and there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was the result of hostile action.

In a statement, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet said naval assets in the region have launched a search operation to locate the missing crew member. The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation.

The helicopter was operating from the USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier, which is deployed in the region.

Emergency water landings involving helicopters are considered particularly hazardous, as such aircraft can overturn after hitting the water, complicating rescue efforts even for experienced crews.

The incident comes at a time when US forces in the region remain on heightened alert amid intermittent security tensions despite an ongoing ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran War US IRan War US MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter
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