US MH-60S Seahawk Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Arabian Sea, Member Missing

One US service member was missing and three others were injured after an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, the US military said. Officials added that the injured personnel are in stable condition and there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was the result of hostile action.

🅱️ BREAKING: U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the USS George H.W. Bush making an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea early on July 1, 2026, with one of four crew members still missing and search efforts continuing.



Three crew members were recovered and are in… pic.twitter.com/98lzJugutI July 1, 2026

In a statement, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet said naval assets in the region have launched a search operation to locate the missing crew member. The cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation.

The helicopter was operating from the USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier, which is deployed in the region.

Emergency water landings involving helicopters are considered particularly hazardous, as such aircraft can overturn after hitting the water, complicating rescue efforts even for experienced crews.

The incident comes at a time when US forces in the region remain on heightened alert amid intermittent security tensions despite an ongoing ceasefire between the United States and Iran.