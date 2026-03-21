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HomeNewsWorldUS Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For One Month

US Lifts Sanctions On Iranian Oil At Sea For One Month

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran but was not seeking a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 08:59 AM (IST)

Washington: The United States has announced the temporary lifting of sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil stranded at sea in an effort to cool down soaring global crude prices.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the temporary measure will make available 140 million barrels of Iranian oil to global markets.

“This temporary, short-term authorisation is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production,” Bessent said in a long post on X.

The price of Brent crude has witnessed sharp swings from roughly USD 70 per barrel before the war began to as high as USD 119.50 this week.

“Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorisation permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea,” Bessent said.

The US official claimed that at present, sanctioned Iranian oil is being hoarded by China on the cheap.

By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran, he said.

“In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep the price down as we continue Operation Epic Fury,” Bessent said.

The pause on sanctions on Iranian oil loaded on vessels begins Friday and is set to end on April 19.

Petrol prices have increased from USD 3 a gallon in the US before the war began to USD 3.99 on Saturday.

“This temporary, short-term authorisation is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production,” Bessent said.

Further, Iran will have difficulty accessing any revenue generated, and the United States will continue to maintain maximum pressure on Iran and its ability to access the international financial system, he said.

So far, the Trump Administration has been working to bring around 440 million additional barrels of oil to the global market, undercutting Iran’s ability to leverage its disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, the US official said.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran but was not seeking a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with the terrorist regime of Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, giving the strongest indication that he may be prepared to soon end hostilities.

At the White House on Friday, Trump said he was not looking at a ceasefire with Iran.

“Well, look, we can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side. We’re not looking to do that,” the US President said before leaving for Florida. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
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