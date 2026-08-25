India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Lawmakers Urge Trump to Block Americans From Aiding Chinese, Russian Security Agencies

US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Block Americans From Aiding Chinese, Russian Security Agencies

US lawmakers from both parties urged Trump to close loopholes allowing Americans to aid Chinese and Russian civilian intelligence agencies, warning of risks to US national security.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US lawmakers urged blocking support for foreign civilian intelligence.
  • Existing loopholes allow foreign agencies access to US technology.
  • This reflects bipartisan pressure regarding US-China tech policy.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to prevent US citizens and businesses from supporting Chinese and Russian civilian intelligence and security agencies, Reuters reported.

Lawmakers Warn of ‘Glaring Loopholes’

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Republican Senator John Cornyn made the demand in a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, warning that existing rules leave “glaring loopholes” that could undermine US national security and foreign policy interests.

Congress passed a law in 2018 prohibiting Americans from providing support to foreign military intelligence agencies, but it did not cover similar civilian-led organisations. Rules to strengthen those restrictions under a 2022 congressional measure have yet to be finalised.

Also Read: Trump Says US May Rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ Amid Canada Trade Row

“Foreign intelligence agencies in many countries can still legally hire consultants in the United States and buy advanced U.S. surveillance, cyber, and artificial intelligence technology,” the senators wrote, warning that such tools could be used to target Americans and undermine US national security interests.

The issue gained wider attention after Reuters reported in 2019 that the United Arab Emirates had hired more than a dozen former US intelligence operatives to hack dissidents, journalists and Americans.

The Commerce Department, along with the Russian and Chinese embassies in Washington, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bipartisan Pressure On Trump Over China

The lawmakers’ letter comes as bipartisan pressure mounts on the Trump administration to adopt a tougher stance towards China ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s planned visit to Washington next month.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, earlier this month urged the administration to ensure advanced logic chips do not reach Chinese firms considered untrusted.

Also Read: Ruckus In Home Affairs Panel Meet As Oppn Seeks Pellet Gun Debate: Sources

The Trump administration’s decision earlier this year to allow Nvidia to sell advanced artificial intelligence chips to China has also faced criticism from lawmakers in both parties.

Democratic Senator Peter Welch, Republican Congressmen Michael McCaul and Pat Harrigan, and Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs also signed the letter.

Before You Go

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March

Frequently Asked Questions

What are US lawmakers urging the Trump administration to do?

Lawmakers are urging the Trump administration to prevent US citizens and businesses from supporting Chinese and Russian civilian intelligence agencies. They warn of

What is the concern about foreign intelligence agencies?

Lawmakers are concerned that foreign intelligence agencies can legally hire US consultants and buy advanced US surveillance, cyber, and AI technology. These tools could be used to target Americans and undermine national security.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 25 Aug 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US China Donald Trump. Civilian Intelligence Agencies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Block Americans From Aiding Chinese, Russian Security Agencies
US Lawmakers Warn Trump Over Americans Supporting Chinese Intelligence Agency
World
Trump Says US May Rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ Amid Canada Trade Row
Trump Says US May Rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ Amid Canada Trade Row
World
Tornado Tears Through Southern France; 300 Homes Damaged; Around 40 Injured
Tornado Tears Through Southern France; 300 Homes Damaged; Around 40 Injured
World
Iran Supported Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? Islamabad Makes Major Claim
Iran Supported Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? Islamabad Makes Major Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March
Nitin Gadkari Statement: “New Generation Should Get Responsibility,” Says Union Minister
Bihar Student Protest: Barricades Pulled Down as Aspirants March Toward CM Residence
BPSC Protest: Water Cannons Used as Students Demand 70th Exam Cancellation and Fresh Test
BJP’s Sapt Dhara Plan: Sambit Patra Outlines Modi’s Roadmap for a Developed India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget