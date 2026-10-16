US lawmakers express outrage over attempted mass shooting at Hindu temple

Washington, Oct 15 (PTI): US lawmakers on Thursday expressed outrage over the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, saying the incident was a stark reminder of the racial hatred and threats faced by different communities.

US lawmakers Rich McCormick, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Jamie Raskin, Haley Stevens, among others, said no American should have to fear for their safety when practising their faith.

A 19-year-old was arrested in Palatine near Chicago for planning a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois on Sunday. The plan failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire.

“Americans are outraged by this planned mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois. We must stand together—and strong—against white supremacist hate and violence targeted at temples, synagogues, churches and mosques,” Congressman Jamie Raskin said in a post on X.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois was at the temple in Aurora on Sunday when the planned mass shooting failed.

“The plot to massacre innocent Americans at a Hindu temple is unequivocally wrong. Violence toward anyone based on a religion, political orientation, or race is evil,” Congressman Rich McCormick said.

“As a Hindu American, I am angered by the attempted mass shooting at a Temple by a white supremacist. The shooter's evil is only surpassed by his ignorance. Hinduism teaches non-violence,” Congressman Ro Khanna from California said.

Congressman Ami Bera said he was horrified to learn that Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the threats facing Hindu communities and other communities targeted by religious and racial hatred. Every American has the right to worship in peace. Congress must do more to combat hate-fueled violence and protect our communities from these threats,” Bera said.

Congressman Shri Thanedar expressed shock over the attempted mass shooting targeting Congressman Krishnamoorthi and his family while they were worshipping, and called on Congress to "fight the horrifying rise in anti-Hindu attacks: everyone should be able to practice their faith without fear."

“The rising trend of hate-filled violence, especially at Houses of Worship, must stop. No American should have to fear for their safety when practicing their faith,” Congresswoman Haley Stevens said.

“I’m proud to represent one of the largest Indian American districts in Congress—they contribute so much to our community and our country. They deserve better,” said Stevens, who visited India recently.

“I am incredibly grateful that local law enforcement thwarted this attempted mass shooting by a white supremacist and that the worshipers at this temple are safe,” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said.

“Attacks on South Asians have been on the rise, online and by leaders in our own government. This hate, racism, and violence are absolutely unacceptable, are traumatising our communities, and must end,” Jayapal said.

Congressman Nick LaLota condemned the "alleged plot" to target Hindu Americans during a religious gathering in Illinois, saying no American should fear for their life because of their faith, race or ancestry.

"Religious liberty is a cornerstone of our nation, and defending it is among our government's most solemn responsibilities," LaLota said. PTI SKU RD RD

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)