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US Launches New Wave Of Airstrikes On Iran, Targets Military Assets
The United States has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the operation began at 6 a.m. ET. According to CENTCOM, the strikes are aimed at further degrading Iranian military capabilities allegedly used to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime trade route.
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