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English NewsNewsWorldUS Launches New Wave Of Airstrikes On Iran, Targets Military Assets

US Launches New Wave Of Airstrikes On Iran, Targets Military Assets

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

The United States has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the operation began at 6 a.m. ET. According to CENTCOM, the strikes are aimed at further degrading Iranian military capabilities allegedly used to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime trade route.

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Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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